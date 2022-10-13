Bella Hadid looks beautiful in classy eyeliner and glossy lips. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Supermodel Bella Hadid wows once again in recent pictures.

The 26-year-old model is one of the most talked about as well as influential women in the modeling industry nowadays.

She is known for having a very fresh and sophisticated style that makes other people take inspiration from her.

Recently, Hadid put on a lace black bra to show off her amazing physique. She layered it with a black striped blazer and matching wide-leg pants.

But what caught everyone’s attention was that her hair was braided in two, and she added some really long extensions, leaving the braids to go down all the way past her knees.

She accessorized this incredible look with a big black flower ring adorning her French manicure, as well as a lot of pearl necklaces with a heart dangling from them, and a square pair of sunglasses.

Bella Hadid wows in mini skirt and long braids

Hadid posted a lot of pictures from this shoot done by her friend Tyrell Hampton and mentioned in the caption the rest of the people who made it possible, as well as letting the public know she did the styling.

In another picture, Hadid can be seen wearing a white button-up that she layered with a black vest and a leather tie underneath.

The model paired this with a black mini-skirt that made her legs look miles long. She kept her iconic long braids and held them in front of herself for the camera.

Bella Hadid regrets getting a nose job at 14

Hadid is obviously a very beautiful woman. After all, she is one of the biggest models in the industry.

She admitted to Vogue that when she was just 14 years old, she decided to get a nose job, and now as a young woman, she regrets it.

Hadid stated that she wished she had kept her original nose since it was the nose of her ancestors. Like any other celebrity, Hadid is not safe from people who like to comment about her body and appearance online.

She has been accused of having gotten a lot of work done on her face throughout the years. To this, she said, “People think I fully f**ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that.”