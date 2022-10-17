Bella Hadid sparkles in a dress made of full crystals. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Bella Hadid was nothing short of a glowing goddess in a spectacular dress made of crystals.

The sheer dress was made entirely from crystals and shined in an intricate pattern that curved around her bodice and featured shining stars of various sizes. The crystals complimented the Cover Girl’s glowing skin and complexion.

Bella’s dress was paired with seven diamond necklaces of varying sizes that featured stars and seemed to be an extension of the dress. The crystal earrings that went all around Bella’s ears matched the attire perfectly.

The 26-year-old model, who was voted “Model of the Year” at the 2016 Fashion Awards, wore a bright green hair ribbon at the top of her head that spiraled spectacularly upward and gave the outfit a nice pop of color.

Bella wore her brown hair slicked back smoothly and her makeup was both subtle and beautiful with soft eyeliner and rosy cheeks, which accentuated her stunning features and her bright blue eyes.

The American model posted the photo for Swarovski on Monday and credited the creative director, makeup artist, hair stylist, and more. In two hours, the post earned over 479,000 likes.

Bella Hadid launches her own clothing line

Bella Hadid launched a clothing line, About You, which is designed by herself. The model and businesswoman set out to create comfortable and stylish pieces that would be easy for anyone to dress up or dress down, depending on the vibe they were going for.

The model posted an excited video of herself saying she was on her way to shoot her first About You collection. The video continued on to show clips of Bella modeling in her own designs.

Bella included in her caption, “Thank you to the About You team for all of your hard work!!!” She went on to give credit to the collaborators that helped make her launch possible.”

The post earned over 370,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

Bella Hadid celebrates her October birthday

Bella recently posted a series of photos that showed the model happily celebrating her birthday with her friends. Bella included in her caption, “Thank you to my baby, my friends and family for making me feel so loved on my solar return.”

The model happily took photos with her friends and looked stunning in her silver birthday girl crown, also clearly delighted with the appearance of an adorable cake.

The post earned well over 1,000,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.