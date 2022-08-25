Bella Hadid is bringing back leg warmers in an ultra short dress for lunch with Yolanda Hadid

Bella Hadid, and her model mom, Yolanda Hadid, have a sushi date in Malibu. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

World-famous model Bella Hadid has made a name for herself in the world of fashion and has been lucky to come from a family that has dominated the industry for years.

Bella is the daughter of former model and reality star, Yolanda Hadid, previously Foster. Yolanda was a star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for four seasons, and viewers saw her push her daughters, Gigi and Bella, and son, Anwar, into the modeling world.

Bella shot all the way to the top quickly, and she was modeling for the highest-end designers and graced the covers of multiple magazines. She also became huge on social media, and her followers loved seeing her changing looks as she gained more modeling experience.

Bella was recently seen out to lunch with her gorgeous mom in Malibu, California, and it’s clear that Bella stays fashionable even when she isn’t on the runway.

She sported a 60s-style dress, made by Chanel, with long sleeves and white piping on the neck and wrists. The dress was super short, which showed off the long legs she is best known for.

Bella changed it up and wore a pair of white leg warmers, and baby blue ballet pumps. Her shoulder-length hair was back in a sleek bun, and she sported micro-shades to top off the look.

Mom and daughter Bella and Yolanda Hadid had a lunch date at the famous sushi restaurant, Nobu. Pic credit: BENS/NGRE/Backgrid

Bella and Yolanda Hadid did a stylish sushi lunch in Malibu

Yolanda Hadid joined her gorgeous daughter for lunch, and the 58-year-old former model looked like she hadn’t aged a day since leaving RHOBH in 2016.

The Believe Me author showed off her toned body in a beige button-up jumpsuit with matching shoes. Her blonde hair was pulled back, and she wore sunglasses to keep out the bright L.A. sun.

Yolanda has managed the careers of all three of her children, who are all represented by IMG Models.

Bella Hadid landed her first acting role on a Hulu series

Bella is trying her hand at acting and has landed the role of “weirdo girlfriend” on Hulu’s critically-acclaimed series, Ramy. The semi-autobiographical series is written and directed by American Muslim, Ramy Hassan.

Bella, who is Palestinian, said that starring on the show helped her form a sense of community among Muslims, and has openly said that she wished that she was more in touch with her Middle Eastern roots.

She has admitted she was sad to be more estranged from the Palestinian side of her family when her mom divorced her father, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, in 2004.