Bella Hadid looked pheromonal in a plunging gold Michael Kors gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Bella Hadid exuded elegance as she rocked a glittering, plunging dress earlier this week.

The supermodel was dressed to impress as she made an appearance in New York for the God’s Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards.

There’s no doubt that Bella has become one of the most sought-after models of her generation.

Since her major runway debut at Tom Ford’s Los Angeles show in 2015, Bella has not just gained over 55.9 million Instagram followers, but she’s also become perhaps the most-watched star at fashion week.

It’s safe to say the Vogue cover star is not afraid of donning a daring and plunging dress – and the Golden Heart Awards were no exception.

The 26-year-old showed up and served a look in a shimmery, super low-cut Michael Kors gown.

Bella Hadid wows in a plunging gold gown

In a series of photos posted on her Instagram, Bella looked effortlessly chic as she donned a glittering, long-sleeved gold dress.

The dress has a low, revealing V-neck cut at the front, showing off the model’s toned abs and midriff.

There was also a metallic detail at the center of the gown that cinched in the brunette beauty’s supermodel waist, hugging her incredible figure.

Bella slipped into a pair of straps gold-heeled sandals, which she tied in a crisscross pattern around her toned legs.

For accessories, the stunner chose chandelier earrings and a chunky silver ring, and her hair was pulled back into a tight bun with a side part.

She went with her signature glossy yet natural glam, with warm tones across the eyes, lips, and cheeks, which paired beautifully against her shimmering gold dress.

The model was honored with the Golden Heart Award for Mental Health Advocacy on the night.

Bella Hadid thanks Michael Kors

In an Instagram post, she said, “To be able to speak my truth and be acknowledged for it is truly humbling.”

“My one purpose on earth, I feel, is simply to make others not feel so alone, in whatever way I can, & and take the stigma away from living with mental health disabilities.”

She also went on to thank designer Michael Kors and his team, saying, “There were times I was at my lowest, and the entire world felt like it was coming down on me, and Michael was there to make sure I was okay, never once letting that loyalty go.”