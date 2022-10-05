Bella Hadid in tiny crop top shows off model form

Model Bella Hadid is pictured at the Annette screening during the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel

Bella Hadid looked stunning as she posed in a vintage Prada cropped jacket with a matching bra and skirt.

The 25-year-old is slender and toned in the gorgeous snap as she struck a supermodel pose.

The high-fashion outfit is in a brown crumpled silk fabric with black strings tying the tiny bra in the center with a matching tie around her waist.

It also features a long skirt and short sleeves that cut over her elbow and a high crop jacket that exposes her midsection.

Hadid had her hair slick back with a side part that accentuated her high cheekbones and chiseled jawline.

The outfit was a throwback from Prada’s Spring/Summer 2009 collection. On her Instagram Story, Hadid revealed that she bought it last year and wore it for the event.

“Bought this Prada a year ago,” she wrote on the photo, adding, “Wore it for Miuccia tonight,” with a smiling emoji with the tongue playfully sticking out.

Hadid stuns in Prada. Pic credit: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid takes behind-the-scenes Miu Miu snaps

The supermodel spent some time with Miu Miu and Prada founder Miuccia Prada before attending and performing in their fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

Hadid gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes of the Spring/Summer 2023 show, with models such as featuring Emily Ratajkowski and British singer FKA Twigs making an appearance by closing the show.

“Swipe if you’d like to see some photos I took on @miumiu day🤎” Hadid wrote in the caption of the IG photo dump.

In the first photo, Hadid posed in a white bra along with a blazer jacket, matching skirt, and quirky shoes. The photos feature several models getting ready including EmRata who posed for a BTS snap.

Miuccia Prada‘s latest designs challenge gender norms with the miniskirt being a prominent part of the collection.

“This is not an easy moment to create fashion,” explained Prada, continuing:

“For this collection, I wanted to explore the purpose of fashion, its reason. Its usefulness in society and in culture today. Fashion can have a meaning and a reason beyond utility – to decorate, to attract, is a meaning. But it is important that fashion functions – I am not anti-luxury but I am anti-ostentation,” the fashion designer said per Lofficielusa.

Bella Hadid had the most viral moment of Paris Fashion Week

Supermodel Bella Hadid closed French label Coperni’s Spring/Summer 2023 show with a dress that was sprayed on.

In the video, Hadid can be seen getting the dress sprayed on with nothing but underwear on in the most stunning moment of Paris Fashion Week.

The supermodel walked onto the stage before Manel Torres, who is the creator of the patented spray-on technology, Fabrican. The spray is seen turning into an actual dress in real-time.

She shared the iconic moment on her Instagram page above, showing more detail behind the sprayed-on white dress.

Hadid revealed that there was no rehearsal, “just passion.”