Bella Hadid in sparkly cutout dress for runway

Bella Hadid stunned in a sparkly cutout dress.

The American supermodel is currently starring in New York Fashion Week, walking in numerous fashion shows and for various brands.

She surely has made a name for herself thanks to her incredible fashion style and her confident walk.

This time, Hadid walked for Tom Ford’s new Spring 2023 collection wearing an incredible rose gold sequined gown alongside her sister, Gigi Hadid.

The sisters definitely channeled some disco-era vibes with these looks.

Hadid’s hair was parted to the side and curled, styled with a lot of extra volume.

Bella Hadid walks for Tom Ford’s spring collection

The top of the stunning dress was a halter top neckline with a cutout on the center of her abdomen and featured a thigh-high leg slit as well.

To accessorize this look, Hadid wore giant doughnut-shaped earrings that matched her rose gold dress perfectly.

Her makeup was quite natural, except for her green eye look which had a brown, smokey finish.

The model shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram of her on the runway, as well as some shots from behind the scenes.

Bella Hadid talks about her mental health

Being a supermodel might look easy, with all the luxury and fame, but Bella Hadid has proven that it’s not.

Hadid started her modeling career when she was just sixteen years old with a commercial project for Flynn Skye. She was signed to IMG Models in 2014, making her New York fashion debut that same year walking for Desigual. Three years and a lot of work later, Hadid broke the record for the most Vogue September covers in one year. She appeared in five international editions; Vogue China, Vogue Spain, Vogue Brazil, Vogue Australia, and Vogue Arabia.

But even with all the success and a privileged upbringing, the model opened up to Vogue about her struggles with mental health. Hadid recalled times when she would wake up crying, go to work, cry some more, go to bed, and then do it all over again. Hadid now finds herself in a much better place, but it hasn’t been an easy ride.

“To have to wake up every morning with this brain—it’s not cute,” she admitted. “So now everything that I do in my personal life is literally to make sure that my mental state stays above water. Fashion can make you or break you. And if it makes you, you have to make a conscious effort every day for it not to break you. There’s always a bit of grief in love.”