Bella Hadid in silky bra and tiny shorts for cliff jump 

Bella Hadid has been jumping off cliffs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Bella Hadid is taking her love to new heights with gorgeous half-dressed photos in paradise. Fresh off her appearance at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival, the model posed on cliffs with her boyfriend, Marc Kalman. She showed some skin in a blue pajama set that looked comfy and stylish.

Bella and Marc left the Cannes Film Festival for the French island of St. Barts. The two stayed at the Eden Rock hotel, where they were spotted making out everywhere.

Photographers caught the two kissing all over the resort, and they shared other intimate moments. The lovers took turns with a camera, and the result was these photos.

She shared a series of photos with her 52.4 million followers on Instagram. She received nearly one million likes, including a stamp of approval from big sister Gigi Hadid.

Bella Hadid jumps off a cliff in silky attire

Bella Hadid left a week of Cannes promotion, makeup, fashion, and red carpets to relax in paradise with her long-term boyfriend. The model enjoyed some R & R.

She lounged on a rock with a glass half full of a mystery liquid in the first photo; she wore sunglasses as she spread out and relaxed.

In the next photo, Bella offered a profile view as her skin glowed and hair blew in the wind. The model was covered in gold, with multiple gold rings, necklaces, and bracelets on each arm. She wore a blue button-down shirt and matching blue shorts with a blue bra. Her shirt was unbuttoned and revealed the comfy silk set and Bella’s toned abs.

Bella wrote in the caption, “Morning jump,” and included a blue heart emoji as she kept with the theme.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bella also shared a photo of her man as he dove into the water, and she displayed her photography skills in the process. Bella’s beauty received praise, as did the photography talent of her boyfriend, Marc.

Bella Hadid is dating Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid’s boyfriend is Marc Kalman; Marc is an art director with an impressive resume.

He specializes in album artwork and branding. Marc has worked on highly publicized projects, including the creation of artwork for Travis Scott’s album. His website said he was a fashion assistant for The New York Times and T Magazine.

Bella has chosen to keep her relationship mostly private following a lengthy, on-and-off relationship with singer The Weeknd. She went public with Marc last July on social media, but she chose not to discuss her love with the press, and it seems to be working for both parties.