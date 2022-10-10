Bella Hadid in sheer lace dress is ready to party

Bella Hadid stuns in a black lace dress and an oversized leather jacket. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Last night, Bella Hadid stepped out for a quiet dinner with her boyfriend, Marc Kalman, which turned out to be a surprise party for the model’s 26th birthday.

The Dutch beauty wore a lace bodycon dress with a black panel that ran down the front. The sheer fabric showed her underwear for a sexy, risque look.

She threw an oversized leather jacket over the dress, adding edginess to the outfit. She wore black heeled sandals with a metal hoop and chain detail on her feet.

To accessorize the look, Hadid added noughties style tinted glasses and carried a mini diamante bag with the words “Ciao Bella” spelled out in crystals by Amina Muaddi.

The model wore her dark hair loose and long and had a big smile on her glossy lips as she arrived at the venue.

The pair headed to a neighborhood pizza restaurant, Lucali, based in Brooklyn.

Once at the restaurant, Bella was surprised by her friends and family, who were already gathered there.

Pic credit: T.JACKSON/BACKGRID

Gigi Hadid parties with her sister

Bella’s older sister Gigi, 27, was one of the guests who attended the party. Wearing a crushed tie-dye skirt with a denim waistband, the mom of one showed off her toned abs. She gave birth to baby Khai back in September 2020.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gigi paired the skirt with a black crop top, a black leather blazer, and boots. Her blonde hair was pulled back into a long braid that fell down her back.

The model walked confidently into the restaurant, despite this week’s very public social media battle with rapper Kanye West.

She was caught up in conflict with West, 45, after his controversial showing of “white lives matter” t-shirts at last week’s Paris Fashion Week.

Bella Hadid had a busy week

Before her birthday celebrations on Sunday, Bella Hadid had just completed a stint as one of the busiest models at Fashion Month.

After appearing at countless shows in every fashion capital, we can’t keep up with the A-list model.

However, Bella has still had time to see friends, posting a carousel on Instagram of her attending Jessie Jo Stark’s album launch in Paris, with whom she has been friends for around 12 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) In the photos, Bella wore a black bustier corset with leather detail, a full-length maxi skirt, and a leather jacket slung over the top in her usual cool-girl style. She accessorized with sparkling jewelry by the American brand Chrome Hearts.

She captioned the images, “10/03…jojina album launch in paris #….Official @jessejostark tambourinist and champagne holder since 2010.”