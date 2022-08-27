Bella Hadid in diamond bikini transforms into video vixen for Offset’s ‘Code’

Bella Hadid goes from the runway to the music video world in Offset’s music video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Bella Hadid has dominated the last season of fashion, with leading campaigns for Balenciaga, Michael Kors, and Thierry Mugler, to name a few.

Now, Bella is adding a new title to her resume: video vixen. A video vixen is a model who appears in music videos as the eye candy for viewers typically appearing in hip hop videos. Notable video vixens include Saweetie’s mom, Melyssa Ford, Vida Guerra, and Lauren London.

Add Bella Hadid to that list as she starred in Cardi B’s husband, Offset’s music video for Code.

Dua Lipa posted a photo with Offset playing cards at the Balenciaga show, where she walked alongside Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, and Bella Hadid last month. Some may have thought the pairing was random and wondered why Cardi B’s husband was at the event. Now the pairing makes sense as Offset’s video debuts.

Bella served as the video’s eye candy as she struck some yoga poses in a diamond-encrusted bikini and heels.

Bella represented, wearing Balenciaga for the shoot, including a piece of ice, with two Bs prominently on her neckpiece as she truly stepped into the new role. Other video vixen staples included big fur, sparkly jewelry, and skimpy attire.

Bella Hadid is video vixen for Offset’s new song, Code

Bella rocked a rhinestone-covered bikini by the fashion powerhouse, paired with sparkly ankle boot heels. She showed off her flexibility while doing some yoga poses, including a plank in the video.

Bella’s long, dark tresses were sleeked back in a lengthy ponytail.

Vogue shared stills from the video and a caption that revealed that the designer at Balenciaga, Demna, helped personally with the project.

The caption read in part, “@bellahadid is full of surprises. In the supermodel’s latest ventures, she transforms into a video vixen in ‘CODE’ by @offsetyrn and featuring @moneybaggyo released today. And yes, there was a gorgeous display of Balenciaga with the help of Demna himself.”

Offset drops Code with Moneybagg Yo

Offset enlisted the help of Moneybagg Yo in his newest hip-hop effort for his single, Code.

The latest single comes after Offset’s Migos group members and cousins, Quavo and Takeoff, released a single, Us Vs Them.

The video features trippy visuals, thanks to the vision of director Claire Arnold and creative director SheShe Pendleton. Code also features Y2K influences, which are trendy at the moment.

The latest drop is certainly a welcome distraction for Offset, after the allegations that he slept with Saweetie, swirled online.

Although Cardi B denied the rumors, she seemed understandably bothered by the accusations.