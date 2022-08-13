Bella Hadid in bikini dives into the ocean at sunset

Bella Hadid shows the beautiful view as she dives into the sunset. Pic credit: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid shared a breathtaking video as she and two friends dove into the ocean with a magnificent sunset in the background.

The booked and busy model has fronted numerous fashion campaigns for the Fall 2022 Season, including Michael Kors, Balenciaga, and Versace, to name a few.

The Kin Euphorics founder has also been hard at work promoting her passion project, which she revealed helped her tremendously.

Bella took some time to be at one with nature with the help of her friends.

The shadows of the trio were visible as they walked into the ocean, illuminated by the setting sun.

The swimsuit-clad friends looked into the distance at the beautiful nature display before them. Then, each jumped head-first into the water, creating a splash in the ocean water.

The evening sky reflected against the ocean, creating an image worthy of a magazine cover. The sky was vibrant, with orange, peach, and pink colors on the horizon.

Bella refrained from using a caption and allowed the content to speak for itself. Soft music with piano playing and ocean waves added to the ambiance of the relaxing video.

Bella Hadid launches Kin Euphorics at exclusive hot spot

In June, Bella hosted a launch party for Kin Euphorics in West Hollywood at The Fleur Room.

The Fleur Room is a reservation-only cocktail lounge on the Sunset Strip that is not yet open to the public.

The space was designed by the famous Tao Group Hospitality and is highly exclusive with a capacity of 133 lucky people. Bella took advantage of the exclusivity in an event for her non-alcoholic drink, which boasts trends nootropics and herbs.

Other attendees included Bella’s stylist, who also dresses Zendaya, Law Roach, and a newly-single Lori Harvey.

Bella Hadid discusses her new beverage line Kin Euphorics

Bella created Kin Euphorics with co-founder and CEO Jen Batchelor. Kin contains numerous ingredients, including phenylethylamine, Rhodiola Rosea root extract, GABA, and tyrosine.

Bella told Vogue, “It’s not just for sober people. It’s also for the Wall Street businessmen. It’s for mothers who have to go to work all day and then take care of their kids all night. It’s for people who don’t want to drink but still want to have something that makes them feel good without regret.”

Each ingredient is naturally occurring with the goal of improving cognitive function and clarity while increasing energy levels.