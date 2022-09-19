Bella Hadid in backless dress poses in the street

Bella Hadid’s green eyes sparkle for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Bella Hadid posed in the street wearing a backless dress.

Hadid is one of the most acclaimed models of the last couple of years.

She has been dominating the modeling industry and wowing in many fashion-forward ensembles.

Recently, the model shared several images posing against a traffic light in New York City.

She wore a fascinating dress that accentuated her figure.

The very top of the dress is a light grey, while the rest turns into a darker shade, with some baby pink stripes forming an X down her stomach.

Bella Hadid poses against a traffic light

Hadid’s New York ensemble included sheer nude sleeves and color-blocking. The look also had some glimpses of skin with side and back cutouts.

She accessorized this look with a cool pair of black sunglasses, a pair of silver earrings, a big black bag, as well as some vinyl boots.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her dark hair was styled in a slick bun.

Hadid captioned this post, “‘you need to wash your hands .::IMMEDIATELY’ -TT @tyrellhampton,” quoting what was told to her in one of the videos of her post after she struts through the street and touches a car.

Bella Hadid about to make her acting debut

We have previously seen other models get into the world of acting, like Cara Delavigne and Emily Ratajkowski, and Bella Hadid is joining the list of models-turned-actors.

At 25 years old, Hadid is ready to step into a different kind of spotlight. She has joined the third season of Hulu’s comedy-drama series, Ramy. Her role in the show is not clear yet, but Variety reports she is a recurring guest star. What we do know is that her character’s name is Lena.

Ramy premiered on April 2019 and was renewed for a second season on May 2020. A third season is on its way, which will follow the life of a first-generation American Muslim, Ramy, who is on a spiritual journey and lives in a very politically divided New Jersey neighborhood.

According to an interview with The Telegraph, Hadid mentioned she took acting lessons back in 2017 because she wanted to “have more of a voice in the world.”

Seeing such a beautiful and successful model transition into the world of Hollywood and films will be interesting. Now, all that is left to do is wait for this new season.

Watch the trailer for season 3 of Ramy, which is set to premiere on September 20, 2022.