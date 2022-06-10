Bella Hadid impresses in ab-baring red bodysuit

Bella Hadid is a lady in a red cutout dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel

Bella Hadid is on fire and isn’t slowing down or stopping the heat. The high-paid, top model shared some new photos which displayed her perfect body in stunning couture.

Bella continued to slay in Mugler, the high-end designer known for sexy, cutout ensembles that don’t cover much. Her Mugler campaign is the latest in a string of new releases featuring high-end designers and a scantily-clad Bella.

With fall advertising campaigns still being released, fans can expect more of Bella in less clothing.

Bella Hadid stuns in a red cutout bodysuit

Bella shared some mirror selfies in a red dress and showed that she was perfect. Bella wore a sheer, red Mugler cutout which covered her most private parts.

Bella held her iPhone to take photos as two stylists tailored the Mugler to her body. Her dark brown hair was in a center part and fell to the sides of her shoulders.

The sleeveless Mugler bodysuit featured a criss-cross pattern that started at her shoulders and crossed her chest before connecting to the bottom of the garment. The ensemble featured a red, sheer wrap on the bottom, which showed the outline of Bella’s hips.

Bella did not write a caption for the post, but the photo spoke for itself.

Bella Hadid talks about being the ugly sister, mental health, plastic surgery

Bella Hadid talked with Vogue a few months ago, and she shared a lot of new information about her upbringing, mental health and finally addressed plastic surgery procedures.

Bella has been rumored for years to have undergone extensive plastic surgery–some say to look like European model Carla Bruni. For the first time, Bella admitted to a rhinoplasty. She said, “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it.”

Although Bella is gorgeous and has been named the most beautiful woman in the world based on the measurements of her face, she shared that she was ugly compared to her big sister, Gigi Hadid. She said, “I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it.”

Bella mused about her luck in the industry, considering her problems. She said, “I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety—what was I doing getting into this business?”