Bella Hadid hits the runway in designer black string bikini

Bella Hadid showed off her famous body in a black string bikini and heels for a Michael Kors shoot. The yacht-themed shoot saw Bella in a tiny bikini as her bronzed body debarked a yacht. Bella looked the part of a seasoned traveler in shades and heels, with luggage to her rear.

Although Bella’s toned and tan body was on full display, the purpose of the shoot was to promote the new Michael Kors bag called The Karlie. The tote was a fitting accessory, but Bella’s body was the main attraction.

Bella and her big sister Gigi walked New York Fashion Week for Michael Kors a few months ago, and it is one of the labels the models frequently represent.

Bella Hadid walks for Michael Kors in a black bikini

Bella Hadid looked like she meant business in a black string bikini as she strutted her stuff aboard an expensive ride. Bella’s yacht photoshoot channeled luxury, sophistication, and a lot of skin.

Behind Bella were an array of suitcases, adding to the ambiance of the shoot. She carried a Michael Kors bag as she walked away from the yacht. The two-toned tote was the newest release from the brand, the Karlie tote bag.

Bella’s dark hair was in a side-part as her slicked-back hair was in a long ponytail. She wore Michael Kors aviator sunglasses, and the pier before her reflected in her lenses.

The caption said, “Some like it haute. @BellaHadid #MichaelKors Photographer: @lachlanbailey.” The photo featured a geotag of Miami, Florida, one of the yacht capitals of the world.

She wore a silver chunky choker necklace and a matching bracelet.

Bella Hadid Cannes 2022

Bella Hadid’s return to Cannes received a warm welcome from fans of her edgy style at the film festival. In the past, Bella enjoyed a viral moment on the red carpet when she appeared topless with just gold covering her cleavage.

This year, Bella opted for a strapless black Versace gown from the designer’s archives. The black dress hugged Bella’s slender and tall figure as she posed for adoring fans and photographers. The Versace dress was one of many fashion moments Bella enjoyed at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

Bella also paid homage to late designer Karl Lagerfeld at a dinner with French jeweler Chopard at Cannes. She looked feminine in an A-line skirt with bangs and her hair in a ponytail, complete with a bow.

Now, the world-traveling model can enjoy some downtime with her boyfriend, Marc Kalman, before jetting off to her next photo shoot.