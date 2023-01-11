Bella Hadid’s vacation continued as she hit the beach for a snorkel session wearing a floral bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Bella Hadid’s bikini content has been the gift that keeps on giving in 2023.

The hardworking model has been treating her 56.9 million Instagram followers to a peek at her vacation.

As is the case with many tropical getaways, Bella’s trip has been filled with bikinis, beaches, and beauty.

Bella’s latest social media reveal showed the fashion model in a floral bikini, soaking up the sun and trying her hand at snorkeling.

Bella let the pictures do the talking, opting to go caption-free with the post.

Bella’s lack of a caption didn’t impact the post’s popularity, though, as she still received 770k double taps and counting.

Bella Hadid in bikini enjoys beach paradise

Bella began the carousel with a video that featured nature, which also had hip-hop music emanating from a speaker attached to a branch. Green, vibrant leaves grew from the branch as part of the lush, greenery-filled forest where Bella recorded.

The second shot showed Bella with her hands on her hips, wearing a white bikini with pink and black designs. Bella’s bikini top featured tulle along the bodice, adding a feminine vibe to the garment. The bikini bottoms had strings that tied on each side, keeping the piece in place. Bella wore snorkeling goggles on her head, perfectly matching the outfit and appearing appropriate for the occasion.

Next, Bella showed a picture of the tropical beach, with stormy gray clouds and trees blowing in the wind. The picture looked quite similar to the one before, only it was missing Bella.

Another image featured a smiling Bella as she sat on a beach towel. Bella’s hair was noticeably lighter, in a blondish-red hue with loose waves.

Bella posted a few more bikini pictures and shots of her traveling companions.

Bella has certainly earned her latest vacation. With a burgeoning brand and a successful modeling career, it seems that the model is constantly working.

Bella Hadid releases Kin Euphorics

Bella started Kin Euphorics in 2021 as an alcoholic beverage substitute while celebrating Dry January.

Kin Euphorics has all the ingredients that make people feel good, like adaptogenic herbs and nootropics. Instead of alcohol, fans can find l-theanine and Lion’s Mane — two ingredients that have seen a recent resurgence in popularity.

This year, Bella announced that Kin Euphorics expanded into the smoothie arena. High Rhode, a smoothie beverage, is the latest addition to the Kin Euphorics brand.

Kin Euphorics High Rhode has mango, dates, turmeric, and coconut cream as a few of its tasty and mouth-watering ingredients.