Model Bella Hadid pictured arriving at the Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Bella Hadid goes topless in a stunning new Louis Vuitton photoshoot.

The 26-year-old supermodel revealed that it is her first campaign for the iconic brand.

Hadid is one of the top international models and has appeared in several high-fashion magazines, including gracing the cover of international Vogue covers at least 27 times.

Last year, Hadid stole the show in Paris Fashion Week when she closed Coperni’s Spring 2023 show by having a dress spray-painted directly onto her body using Fabrican technology.

In the campaign photoshoot, Hadid wore jeans and nothing else while using Louis Vuitton bags for a top.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bella joined supermodels such as Gisele Bundchen in the star-studded photo shoot.

She shared the snap with her 56.8 million Instagram followers and gushed about working with the artist Yayoi Kusama who collaborated with Louis V for the campaign.

My first @louisvuitton campaign could not have been a better collaboration than @yayoikusama_ … not only am I the biggest fan , so intrigued with her story and life….but I connect with her deeply on healing mental struggles through artistic freedom and creation,” Hadid wrote on Instagram, continuing:

“I am so proud to do this campaign , and hope that one day I will be able to embrace Miss Kusama , and tell her how she important she is to not only me, but so many people struggling. Proud is the only word I have. Proud. Thank you.

In the photo, Hadid has her hair slick back in a tight ponytail as she carries two LV bags over her shoulder while sitting down seductively.

In the second slide, the supermodel is lying on the ground as she uses a paintbrush to create colorful dots, which she is surrounded by in the artistic short clip.

How Bella Hadid stays in shape

Bella stays in good shape all year round as one of the busiest models in the fashion industry.

To stay lean and athletic, Hadid prefers boxing workouts to burn calories.

“When time is on my side, I train with my coach for intensive sessions,” she said to Vogue Paris via Woman’s Health.

“I run non-stop for 20 minutes followed by a boxing session and finally a series of weights targeting the abs and glutes. We keep the routines varied, so the sessions are always fun.”

She also enjoys body ballet for a full-body workout and has worked with Rob Piela, founder of The Ocho System in the past.

Hadid is also consistent with her workouts and enjoys pushing the pace in the gym.

As for her diet, the supermodel enjoys a protein shake or a smoothie about 30 minutes before breaking a sweat.

For the post-workout meal, she told Vogue that she likes to have protein such as chicken alongside wholegrain rice for complex carbs to aid in her muscle recovery and growth.

Bella Hadid promotes Kin Euphorics at a supermarket

Hadid goes with a casual outfit as she promotes her brand Kin Euphorics.

The supermodel appears in high spirits as she makes a beverage from her non-alcoholic brand.

Hadid co-founded the brand in 2021 and it has continued to expand with Erewhon stocking the products.

Kin Euphorics contain adaptogenic herbs, nootropics, and other nutrients for a healthy beverage.

Last year, Hadid opened up about her effort to quit drinking alcohol, which was affecting her professional and private life.