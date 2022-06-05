Bella Hadid goes topless with thigh-high leather boots

Bella Hadid goes topless. Pic credit: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid is no stranger to going topless as a model in the fashion industry.

The middle Hadid child wore minimal makeup and lost her top for a new campaign for Balenciaga. It looks like work is still plentiful for the model, who continues to share her latest projects and is often scantily clad. Bella recently appeared in a Michael Kors campaign where she debarked from a yacht wearing a bikini and heels.

Bella’s ability to look edgy while sophisticated made her a natural fit for the Balenciaga campaign.

Bella Hadid ditches her top for Balenciaga

Bella Hadid rocked her brown locks slicked back, and she looked straight at the camera for her latest topless photoshoot.

She wore leather shorts without a top and placed one arm over her cleavage. Bella rocked massive leather boots that were thigh-high and reached her shorts.

The shoot had an industrial vibe, and Bella wore heavy metal earrings and a matching metal choker.

She wrote in the caption, “Balenciaga Fall 2022 Campaign By @nadialeelee and Balenciaga team.”

Not content with sharing only a few sneak peeks at the newest ad campaign, Bella posted multiple shots featuring her and male model Abdou. A topless Bella hugged Abdou from behind while both posed for the camera.

Bella thanked her coworkers and crew for making the shoot possible in another post.

She wrote, “@balenciaga by demna @nadialeelee @samiagiobellina @garygillhair@ingegrognard @guihomeharrison… @mrt4000 thank You🖤🖤🖤🖤With my friend Abdou @quechua75 Thank you everyone . Still kinda Can’t believe it…! I love You demna ! I love You @cedriccharbit I love You @johanfleury I love You @ludivinepont 🖤 I love You entire Balenciaga team!! Best…..”

Bella Hadid discusses mental health struggles

Bella Hadid is the latest public figure to discuss her mental health struggles and triumphs. She shared with Vogue, “For three years while I was working, I would wake up every morning hysterical, in tears, alone. I wouldn’t show anybody that. I would go to work, cry at lunch in my little green room, finish my day, go to whatever random little hotel I was in for the night, cry again, wake up in the morning, and do the same thing.”

Bella continued to discuss her luck,“ I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety—what was I doing getting into this business? But over the years, I became a good actress. I put on a very smiley face or a very strong face. I always felt like I had something to prove.”

These days, Bella is known in the industry for her work ethic and professionalism, two things that she values.