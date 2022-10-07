Bella Hadid goes topless under leather coat

Bella Hadid looks beautiful with metallic bronze eye makeup look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Supermodel Bella Hadid never stops amazing the world by wearing incredible outfits.

Hadid recently stunned and created history in the fashion industry by having a white dress painted on her in the middle of a fashion show.

The model has been traveling a lot. From New York Fashion Week to Paris Fashion Week, she had been shocking the fashion show attendees and everyone on social media with her incredible runway walk.

Recently, she shared some pictures of herself while in the city of love giving off major Matrix vibes.

She went braless underneath a long and oversized black leather coat, which she left open, except for the very top. This allowed her to show off her incredibly toned stomach.

Hadid paired this coat with classic black straight jeans and some pointy shoes.

Bella Hadid stuns in an all-black outfit while in Paris, France.

Her now black hair with bangs remained down and a handbag completed this all-black look.

She also shared more shots of herself posing with an i-D magazine on her Instagram which now has over 55 million followers.

Bella Hadid talks about her numerous health struggles

The almost 26-year-old model has always been very open about her mental health on social media. She has even posted several pictures of her crying on Instagram to show her followers that modeling for a living doesn’t mean it’s easy and problem free.

In an interview with Vogue, she talked about even more health problems that maybe a lot of people don’t know about her.

The article went back to 2011 when Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, married David Foster and began appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Hadid claimed she and her sister, Gigi, did not want to be part of the show and hid every time people were in her home filming. She touched on the fact that she was only 16 years old and her difference from multiple girls her age.

Among those differences was that she began having physical and psychiatric symptoms when she was in eighth grade. Vogue named a couple of these symptoms, among them, “brain fog, anxiety, exhaustion, poor focus, headaches, bone pain, and crying spells—some of which may have emanated from Lyme disease.”

Not only that, but Hadid also suffered from anorexia. About this she made a comment, “I was on this calorie-counting app, which was like the devil to me. [..] I was just trying, I realize now, to feel in control of myself when I felt so out of control of everything else.”