Bella Hadid goes topless after iconic dress painting

Bella Hadid let her hair down for a bit of fun and spontaneity as she offered a behind-the-scenes look at a day in her fabulous life.

The model took to her Instagram and shared the latest shots with her 55.5 million fans and followers.

The photos showed a dark-haired Bella as she posed in a closet, without a top. She also looked like she had a good time on a Parisian balcony as she enjoyed an impromptu photo shoot.

The middle Hadid sibling, whose birthday is in four days, has been spending her final days as a 25-year-old in a grand fashion.

Bella enjoyed a fashion first as her naked body received a live paint job featuring white paint. The magical Coperni moment will live on in fashion history for years to come, thanks in part to Bella’s participation.

The first photo featured Bella looking down upon a Parisian street as she posed upon a wrought iron balcony with her arms extended to both sides.

Bella Hadid strikes a pose in Paris

She wore a black low-rise leather skirt that fell to her ankles. She paired the skirt with a braless and sleeveless black shirt, featuring tulle wrapped around her torso. The shirt featured an open front, with the garter belt-like additions securing the garment in place. Bella wore sunglasses at night, opting for oval-shaped frames and a thick black headband, securing her tresses.

The second photo showed Bella getting ready with her back facing the camera. She wore the same floor-length skirt from the first part of the post but showed her sneaker-adorned feet. The camera flash reflected on the doorknob behind Bella, adding a bright optical illusion to the picture.

The floor had many designer bags, including one white bag from French designer Isabel Marant.

Bella’s caption read, “Comme,” which means “like” in French.

Bella Hadid makes fashion history with Coperni

A few days before Bella’s latest post, she made history with French designer Coperni.

Cameras for Vogue captured the iconic moment as Bella stood in front of an intrigued crowd, including Kylie Jenner.

Bella struck a few poses as talented artists made live art, using her body as the canvas in a beautiful artistic display.

With Bella’s birthday around the corner, more celebration and fun is likely on the model’s social media pages.