Bella Hadid goes strapless in a stunning black Versace dress

Bella Hadid Cannes 2022. Pic credit: MEGA

Bella Hadid’s Cannes moments make headlines each year because the model knows how to turn heads and transform classic looks into modern moments.

This year was no exception as Bella attended the screening of Louis Garrel’s L’Innocent (The Innocent) in a black vintage Versace gown from the 80s.

The strapless dress showed Bella’s tiny figure and clung to her waist before turning theatrical with expertly shaped fabric.

She posed on the red carpet as eager paparazzi captured the moment.

Bella Hadid chooses vintage Versace at Cannes 2022

Bella Hadid wore a dramatic Versace gown at her first appearance at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The dress was completely strapless and displayed Bella’s delicate physique. The black dress wrapped around her bust before flaring out before her hips.

Bella wore her dark hair in a sleek braided bun with a piece of her bangs hanging down to frame her face. She wore stunning sparkling diamonds by Chopard in her ears.

Bella’s eye makeup was dramatic and drew attention to her flawless bone structure.

Pic credit: MEGA

W magazine reported that Law Roach, who dressed Zendaya, styled Bella’s sophisticated look. Bella seemed to get into the moment as she grabbed her chest and closed her eyes.

The gown was from Gianni Versace’s Spring 1987 collection. Versace originally designed the piece for Austrian soprano Helga Dernesch to wear to a performance of the opera Salomé.

Pic credit: MEGA

Bella finished the look with close-toed pumps that peeked out under her dramatic dress. She wore a second Versace vintage gown to Cannes, which also turned heads. With only a few days left for this year’s Cannes, Bella was a late arrival at the festival and had limited time to make fashion history.

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid Versace 2022

Donatella Versace chose the Hadid sisters for her edgy Spring 2022 campaign.

The Versace campaign featured Gigi and Bella in the Garden of Eden, surrounded by temptation. A bright red apple and slithering snake made an appearance in the biblical shoot.

The Bible-themed shoot was captured by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, a legendary photography team.

Each sister appeared nude as carefully placed hair covered their cleavage.

Versace has been near and dear to the Hadid sisters’ hearts as they wear the luxury designer during critical career moments. Gigi opted for Versace as the first fashion show she walked in after the birth of her daughter Khai. Now, Bella chose the designer for her longly-anticipated return to Cannes.

The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival is underway until May 28th.