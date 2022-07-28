Bella Hadid goes braless in a skimpy white crop top

Bella Hadid went braless in a skimpy white cropped t-shirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Bella Hadid may have a famous older sister (Gigi Hadid), but she is a gorgeous model in her own right and has been busy proving that this year.

While she’s been busy photographing campaigns for high-end brands like Marc Jacobs and Fendi, Bella has squeezed in some downtime, posting pictures of herself in a comfy-looking tracksuit.

Despite wearing lounge pants and a jacket, she looked much sexier than most women in simple sweatpants while hanging around the house.

The model posted a carousel of pictures to Instagram, the first showing her looking utterly natural in the backseat of a car, wearing a pair of red-rimmed glasses, a scrunchie on her wrist, and her brunette locks thrown into a ponytail.

The next picture was a close-up of a can of Kin Euphorics, a drink she frequently advertises on the social media app. In the background, her taut abs were on display, a white clip was attached to her jacket, and her jewelry could be seen; a diamond-studded ring and a gold watch.

A third photo was the same, though farther away, with the model seen jokingly poking her tongue out at the camera.

Bella Hadid braless in white crop top

The latter pictures set pulses racing as the model was seen in what looked like the backstage setting of a photoshoot.

She stood in front of a mirror without her jacket on as a male friend took a picture of her jutting out her hip and showing off her abs.

She wore a white, cropped t-shirt with no bra, her assets noticeable underneath, and the same sweatpants. Her dark hair fell down her back and looked natural, as if she had no time to style it.

Bella struggled with being compared to her sister Gigi Hadid

While the model is famous in her own right, she had a lot of trouble with her confidence growing up and always compared herself to her sister Gigi.

In the April 2022 issue of Vogue, she said, “I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it.”

“I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety—what was I doing getting into this business?” she added.

She told the publication she became a “good actress,” putting a fake smile on her face. She said she never missed or canceled a job and said, “No one can ever say that I don’t work my a** off.”