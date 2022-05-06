Bella Hadid gets cheeky in BTS pics

Bella Hadid posed in sheer fabric for a cheeky display following the Met Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Bella Hadid stunned at the 2022 Met Gala when she arrived in a black Burberry get-up featuring sheer lace and a black leather corset and continued to flaunt her style at the after-party in a sheer, black lingerie set.

The boudoir look came together well for the model as she was nearly bare-chested at the afterparty, accenting her outfit with many bracelets and big, dangling earrings.

After her stunning look at the Met Gala, Bella showed fans a new look on Instagram featuring a sheer fabric look with her hair in small braids and curls, all the while giving fans a cheeky display.

Bella Hadid shows off assets

The model shared several photos of her sheer outfit, showing her body just barely covered in the sheer grey fabric. She posed for several photos with her arms out in front of her, appearing to be looking at different expressions and poses in the mirror.

Throughout the set of photos, fans can see a leggy display as she turns and shows her backside, leaving little to the imagination.

The back of her outfit was almost completely open, with only one sliver of fabric connecting over the small of her back, but even then, the sheer fabric was just enough to keep the model covered.

The photos ooze confidence from the young model as she makes different faces in the mirror and camera, showing off a fun side as well. However, Bella recently admitted that she wasn’t always confident with herself.

Bella Hadid doesn’t want to be compared to sister Gigi Hadid

As previously reported, Bella spoke to Vogue earlier this year and opened up about how she struggled with being compared to her big sister Gigi along with her physical and mental health struggles.

Bella admitted that while she did get a nose job that she now regrets, she hasn’t done any facelifts or eye lifts. She revealed, “I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

She was very candid about being compared to her sister Gigi, noting that she “was the uglier sister” and wasn’t as “cool” or “outgoing” as Gigi was, and unfortunately, she started to believe what everyone was saying about her.

Fortunately, Bella was able to maintain her career despite her struggles, and even today, she still uses a holistic regimen, therapy, and medication to manage her mental health.

However, she did say that throughout the years, she never canceled or missed a job and was never late. She concluded, “No one can ever say that I don’t work my a** off.”