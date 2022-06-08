Bella Hadid arches back in skintight pants for hippy showoff

Bella Hadid goes makeup-free and sheer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Bella Hadid revealed some skin as the makeup-free model engaged in various silly poses wearing comfortable attire and appearing sans bra.

Perhaps the most exciting feature of the shots was that Bella debuted a new set of bangs in her dark hair. Her piercing blue-ish eyes popped in the natural showoff shared with her 52.6 million followers.

The high-paid model has been busy as she recently attended the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, released a campaign for Michael Kors, and dropped photos for Balenciaga.

Bella Hadid poses provocatively in a crop top and skintight pants

Bella Hadid shared some random photos with stylists where she appeared sweat and makeup-free in the hippy-esque shots.

Surrounded by stylists, Bella posed in what looked like a studio next to hair styling equipment and mirrors. Bella lifted her dark brown hair above her head and covered one eye in the first shot. She wore a white sleeveless crop top and was braless in the sheer shirt. Bella pivoted her hips to the side, revealing prominent hip bones on her slender frame.

Bella arched her back and posed against a brightly colored wall, showing her rear in spandex. She wore tan, skintight pants that were semi-sheer to show a bit of skin.

Bella stood in between her hairstylist Evanie Frausto and manicurist Dawn Sterling in the second part of the post.

She wrote in the caption, “Procrastination nation.”

The photo garnered 893k likes and counting at the time of this article.

Bella Hadid talks about mental health

Bella Hadid has been open about her mental health struggles in the past. She famously posted a photo of herself crying on Instagram and discussed the battles she has encountered in the public eye with anxiety.

Bella spoke with Vogue and said, “For so long, I didn’t know what I was crying about. I always felt so lucky, and that would get me even more down on myself. There were people online saying, ‘You live this amazing life’ So then how can I complain? I always felt that I didn’t have the right to complain, which meant that I didn’t have the right to get help, which was my first problem.”

Bella continued, “So now everything that I do in my personal life is literally to make sure that my mental state stays above water. Fashion can make you or break you. And if it makes you, you have to make a conscious effort every day for it not to break you. There’s always a bit of grief in love.”

Bella has teamed up with Kin Euphorics, a passion project featuring herbs and supplements that promote mental health.