Bella and Gigi Hadid wow in sparkly metallic mini dresses

Bella and Gigi Hadid are one of the most famous sister duos ever.

The models are two of the biggest faces in the fashion industry and are known for their hard work and dedication to the art.

Bella recently stunned while having a latex dress painted on and creating a moment that will forever go down in history. Gigi on the other hand still continues to model even though she is now a mom with One Direction’s Zyan Malik as her baby daddy.

Needless to say, a lot is going on in their personal and professional lives.

October 9 was Bella’s 26th birthday, and her sister shared a slew of pictures and videos commemorating the important day for her.

In one of the pictures, the two models could be seen in action while posing for the camera and holding hands. Bella was wearing a hot pink mini dress while Gigi was wearing a lime green one.

Bella and Gigi Hadid stun in elegant dresses and masquerades

Both dresses had a cut on one of the sides that was been put on back together by big metal security pins.

Their blonde and dark brunette hair were styled with extensions and tight waves. They also accessorized with elegant gold jewelry such as big hoop earrings, bracelets, and chockers.

In another photo, the duo put on some classy masquerades for an event. Gigi went for a strapless pink with a red dress, adorned with a pearled chocker and white feathers, while Bella decided to go for a white dress with grey paint splattered on and a lace bra showing underneath.

Gigi captioned this Instagram post, “I love every moment [ & feel so lucky for the in-betweens ] with u ! HAPPIEST DAY, MONTH, YEAR to my sweetie pie supernova sister @bellahadid I love you so much and I am so proud of you !!”

The careers of Bella and Gigi Hadid

Bella and Gigi Hadid are the daughters of model Yolanda Hadid and developer of real estate Mohamed Hadid.

Bella started modeling when she was just sixteen years old in a commercial project for Flynn Skye. However, her breakthrough happened around 2014 when she was signed to IMG Models and made her New York Fashion Week debut in September of that same year walking for Desigual. A few years later she starred in Victoria’s Secret Pink Holiday campaign, as well as walking the runway with her sister in 2016.

On the other hand, Gigi, who is the eldest, began modeling when she was two years old for Baby Guess. She returned to modeling in 2011 and was named the face of a Guess campaign in 2021. Just like Bella, Gigi also signed with IMG Models in 2013 making her New York Fashion debut the next year. Ever since then she has worked with multiple fashion campaigns like Versace, Fendi, and Moschino.

This duo has achieved so much by their young ages, and there is no doubt they are two of the most acclaimed supermodels of their generation.