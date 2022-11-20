Behati Prinsloo shows off growing baby bump in brown skirt on shopping day

Behati Prinsloo rocked a casual look as she spent the day shopping. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Behati Prinsloo looked radiant as she showed off her growing baby bump in a casual outfit while shopping in Santa Barbara.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is expecting her third child with her husband, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

The couple hit the headlines recently when they were rocked by a cheating scandal after a woman named Sumner Stroh claimed she had an affair with the singer.

Behati has never publicly commented on the allegations against her husband, and the pair are reportedly working on their marriage.

It is not known when the baby is expected to arrive, but Behati took to the streets to complete a spot of shopping while showcasing her bump.

She swapped her runway ensembles for something more casual, opting to wear a gray tee and a brown maxi skirt.

Pic credit: Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID

The slouchy fit of her tee made room for her ever-growing bump, shown off by the tight-fitting jersey material of her skirt.

The brown material hugged her curves tight and then draped toward the ground.

The Namibian beauty paired the casual combo with a pair of brown and white Nike sneakers and black socks that she pulled above her ankles.

Behati rocked a pair of dark shades, and her blonde highlighted locks were left to naturally fall behind her as she carried a bag of shopping to her car.

She accessorized with multiple gold chains around her neck, bracelets around her wrists, and several rings on her fingers.

The 34-year-old finished the casual look off by donning a black crossbody purse.

Behati Prinsloo promotes her tequila brand Calirosa

Behati turned her talents to the business world last year when she launched her own brand of tequila named Calirosa.

The alcohol is aged in red wine barrels, which gives it its pink appearance, and according to the brand website, this unique aging process provides a “vibrant, premium tequila experience.”

Calirosa is described as a fusion of Mexican spirit and California style, and Behati was certainly stylish as she promoted the drink wearing a black silk camisole dress.

The stunning model looked super-cool as she rocked the LBD with a pair of Doc Marten boots and dark shades.

She posed between two walls of vibrant flowers as she held a bottle of the tequila in an outstretched arm.

She captioned her post, “🌵❤️‍🔥🪐🥃 #ZOEasis thank you for having us. @calirosa @rachelzoe.”

Behati Prinsloo shares cocktail recipe for Calirosa

In a TikTok post, Behati took on the role of the bartender as she shared a recipe for a delicious blueberry cocktail she concocted using fruit from her backyard.

Wearing a black t-shirt and purple shades, she got to work sharing the recipe.

She started out by listing her ingredients, which consisted of orange bitters, half of a lime, some salt, Calirosa Añejo Tequila, agave syrup, and fresh blueberries.

Behati took her blueberries and poured them into her cocktail shaker, using a spoon to crush them as she claimed she did not have a muddler.

Next, she squeezed in her lime juice and added 4oz of the Calirosa alcohol. She added a couple of dashes of orange bitters and one measure of agave syrup.

@calirosatequila Got blueberries? This cocktail is so freaking good. Xo Behati 1/4 cup blue berries (muddle them a little) 2 tables spoons of fresh lime juice 1 table spoon of agave or simple syrup (can do more if you like sweeter) 4 oz of calirosa Añejo tequila Few drops of Orange bitters fill shaker with ice shake it all together. Salt the rim of your glass and pour it all in. #calirosatequila #easycocktailrecipes #anejotequila #cocktails ♬ Chill Vibes – Tollan Kim

Ice was added to the shaker and Behati shook it around to mix everything up, before running the lime carcass around the rim of a glass and dipping it into the salt.

The gorgeous model poured the cocktail mix into the glass and sampled her handiwork. She said, “This might be my favorite cocktail I’ve made in a very long time.”

The clip ended with Behati saying cheers to her viewers and encouraging them to make the drink.

The post was captioned, “Got blueberries? This cocktail is so freaking good.”