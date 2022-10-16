Behati Prinsloo shows baby bump in a black dress after Adam Levine cheating scandal

Model Behati Prinsloo pictured at The 2016 American Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Galaxy/StarMaxWorldwide

Behati Prinsloo stuns in a black dress that shows her growing baby bump after Adam Levine’s cheating scandal.

The supermodel seemingly responded to her husband’s alleged cheating with an explicit photo, breaking her social media silence earlier this week.

The couple, who share two children, is reportedly working on their marriage and have been photographed together on several occasions since Levine’s alleged DM’s leaked.

Prinsloo took to her Instagram Story to share a video of herself smiling in what appears to be her shoe closet.

The model, who has not publicly commented on the allegations against her husband, appeared in good spirits.

Behati stunned in the all-black ensemble and let her hair flow for the IG Story post.

Pic credit: @behatiprinsloo/Instagram

In a statement, the Maroon 5 singer responded to the allegations admitting to using “poor judgment” in speaking to other women flirtatiously but insisted that he did not have an affair.

Adam also concluded his statement with a recommitment to his pregnant wife and family.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make,” he wrote continuing:

“I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together,” Levine wrote on social media.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are focused on parenting

According to PEOPLE magazine, Adam and Behati’s children are keeping their marriage together.

They are parents to two daughters: Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, and are expanding their family with another baby whose gender is yet to be revealed publicly.

An insider told the publication that the pair are focusing on being good parents to their young children and the supermodel is “holding back because of the kids.”

The source added that while Behati is upset, she remains positive about the situation and Adam continues to work on making amends by taking full responsibility.

Adam Levine’s band Maroon 5 announced a Las Vegas residency post-scandal

Shortly after the DM scandal, Levine was focused on work as his band Maroon 5 announced their new Las Vegas concert residency in the spring.

Behati recently showed her husband support by attending the Maroon 5’s show at Shaquille O’Neal’s charity gala, The Event with his band.

It appears the couple is focused on their businesses and preparing to welcome their third child together.