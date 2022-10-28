Behati Prinsloo looks stunning in a recent throwback photo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Galaxy/StarMaxWorldwide

Behati Prinsloo certainly turned some heads as she was captured in the bathroom having a grand time with her wine.

The 34-year-old Namibian model certainly isn’t shy when it comes to showing a little skin as she proved just that in her most recent share.

The model took to her Instagram as she shared the memorable moment with her 8 million Instagram followers.

Behati took a picture of an old framed photograph as she expressed that it was a “forever favorite” memory of hers.

The picture had been taken for Interview Magazine, as she tagged them in the shot.

It was evident that the supermodel was enthusiastic about the photoshoot as she looked to be laughing while also sticking her tongue out for the camera.

Behati Prinsloo enjoys some quirky bathroom fun

Behati surely didn’t hold any of her emotions back as she was certainly prepared for this epic bathroom shot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The model was captured sitting on the toilet, her knees buckled together and her hands completely full. She held a glass of red wine in one hand and a cigarette in the other.

Behati decided that a long coat was all she needed for this photo shoot, as no other clothes were necessary.

The full-length leather coat was bright red and had black detailing scattered throughout. The coat collar was trimmed with black fur and fell perfectly along the model’s body.

She styled the coat with nothing other than a pair of black, knee-high, cut-out socks and a simple black choker necklace.

Her wet brown hair naturally fell in front of her body as it made its way down her bare chest.

Behati indeed executed this revealing yet jaw-dropping fit perfectly, as it accentuated her toned abs and slender physique.

She had captioned the post, “A forever favorite. @hugh_lippe @interviewmag @andrewmukamal 👽 #TB.”

Behati Prinsloo promotes her new tequila brand

Behati is not only a successful and well-established model, but the Namibian beauty is also a businesswoman as she founded the tequila brand called, Calirosa.

Calirosa is known to be the highest-rated Rosa tequila in the world as it uses 100% of blue agave and is aged in California red wine barrels.

In another post, the model posed with the Calirosa tequila bottle in her hand as she stood among a beautiful wall of flowers.

She was captured wearing a silky, thin black dress that came down to a point right below her knees.

Shen then styled the lacy and silky dress with black socks and a pair of black Dr. Martens oxfords.

She captioned the photo, “🌵❤️‍🔥🪐🥃 #ZOEasis thank you for having us. @calirosa @rachelzoe.”

Behati looked flawless in her all-black ensemble as she promoted her perfectly crafted tequila.

Fans certainly showed their support as the photo secured 36.7 thousand likes with over a hundred loving comments.