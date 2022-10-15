Behati Prinsloo returns to social media with explicit hand gesture after Adam Levine DM scandal

Model Behati Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine pictured at the Baby2Baby Gala last year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Behati Prinsloo returned to social media with what appeared to be a response to her husband Adam Levine’s DMs scandal.

In September, an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh claimed that she had an affair with the Maroon 5 star and shared direct messages she claimed came from the singer.

Stroh alleged that Levine asked her if he could name his unborn child after her in a TikTok video viewed by millions. Levine released a statement soon after the allegations, denying he had an affair but admitting to crossing the line.

Numerous allegations followed but Levine remained silent as did his wife, who is a former Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Prinsloo and Levine share two children; she is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child.

The model shared a throwback photo on her Instagram Story on Friday with her last IG post dating back to September 15. In the photo, the 34-year-old is seen giving her middle finger to the camera and sticking her tongue out.

Prinsloo wore a black shirt and tiny denim jean shorts with black tights and red stiletto heels in the IG story photo.

Pic credit: @behatiprinsloo/Instagram

The model has not officially addressed Levine’s cheating allegations, but recent photos and insiders suggest that the couple is working on their relationship.

Behati Prinsloo reportedly believes Adam Levine’s denial of an affair

The married couple has been photographed together on numerous occasions following the shocking allegations against the singer.

The pregnant model was pictured holding hands with Levine after they reportedly ran errands together.

They were also seen picking up their two children from school in Montecito, California, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

A source told E! News that Behati believes that her husband did not engage in a physical affair but is upset about the messages he fessed up to.

“Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair,” the insider told the outlet, continuing, “They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back.”

Behati was last seen with Adam at the annual fundraising Gala, The Event, on October 1 after he performed with Maroon 5.

Shaquille O’Neal defended Adam Levine after they appeared together at event

The former NBA star had his friend’s back after Levine and his band performed at his fundraising gala.

Per E! News, O’Neal reflected on his behavior during his marriage as one of the reasons not to condemn Levine.

He said, “I always say to myself, you know, I cannot be a hypocrite. Now, I wasn’t the greatest husband in the world, so just because I have a large platform right now doesn’t give me the right to bash other people.”

He went on to give Levine his best wishes and praised him for raising money for children in need.