Pregnant Behati Prinsloo looked sensational as she rocked a blue bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Behati Prinsloo has proudly shown off her ever-growing baby bump by wearing nothing but a blue string bikini.

The 34-year-old exuded confidence and style as she lounged back on a huge bed ready for the arrival of her bundle of joy.

Behati has been wowing fans for over ten years thanks to her killer figure, gorgeous looks, and stellar style.

The Victoria’s Secret model, who is already at mom-of-two, is currently expecting her latest child with her husband Adam Levine.

Throughout her pregnancy so far, Behati has been keeping plenty of her fans updated on her road to motherhood.

On Thursday, the model took to her Instagram to share another sizzling snap–and this time she rocked nothing but a bikini.

Behati Prinsloo wows as she shows off her baby bump in a stunning selfie

Behati truly posed up a storm in her latest ensemble while lounging back on a bed.

No stranger to showing skin, all that she wore was a blue string bikini that showcased every inch of her growing baby bump.

The beauty accessorized with a pair of silver-rimmed sunglasses, adding a touch of elegance to her barely-there look.

Behati’s iconic chocolate locks were piled high on her head and sprawled across the pillow as she smoldered to the camera.

She seemed to allude to the upcoming arrival of her baby, by captioning the sweet snap, “TICK tock….”

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine ‘push each other’ during their workouts

Behati has been a Victoria’s Secret Angel since 2009, and since then she has served plenty of wow-worthy looks on the runway.

However the Namibian star’s diet and exercise routine is not all glitter and sequins in prep for the show.

In 2015, she told Elle that she has “always eaten really healthy,” noting that she is “not a diet freak,” though.

A year prior, she revealed to People what she eats on a daily basis which included a chicken breast and quinoa kale salad as well as almonds and pumpkin seeds.

Just when you thought Behati and her hubby Adam couldn’t get any cuter, apparently the iconic duo loves couple workouts.

In 2021, Adam’s personal trainer Austin Pohlen spilled the tea on the Maroon 5 singer’s gym secrets–and it seems that Adam loves to get Behati involved.

Speaking to Us Magazine, the celebrity PT revealed that they all put aside time on one day of the week to work out together.

Austin also noted that the couple is fun, “because they’re both competitive people.”

He continued: “So they push each other in the workouts and obviously they’re trying to beat each other.”

You know what they say–couples that work out together, stay together!