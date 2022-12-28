Behati Prinsloo goes nude for baby bump update

Behati Prinsloo stunned in a recent mirror selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Behati Prinsloo bared it all yesterday for a gorgeous mirror selfie showing off her growing baby bump.

The 34-year-old Namibian model shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story of her growing baby bump with the word “Now” written on the photo.

The blonde beauty could be seen cradling her belly with one hand while glancing down at the camera, her hair tied up in a messy bun.

She used her phone and an enlarged herb emoji to bring some modesty to the steamy snap, covering parts of her chest, toned leg, and behind.

Behati is expecting her third child with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, who she married in 2014.

The Hollywood couple welcomed their first child, daughter Dusty Rose, back in 2016, with little sister Gio Grace making her grand debut two years later in 2018.

Pic credit: @behatiprinsloo/Instagram

Behati Prinsloo announced her pregnancy in white undies and Burger King crown

Always marching to the beat of her own drum, Behati strayed from the typical pregnancy announcements, sharing the news in a cropped white tank top with matching undies and a Burger King crown.

The five-foot-eleven goddess still managed to make the look a bonafide fashion statement, indulging in a lollipop and showing off her blue-stained tongue in the second photo.

She went makeup-free and wore her long locks down with their natural, beachy texture flowing over her shoulders.

Behati Prinsloo sizzled in a silver dress to promote Calirosa Tequila

While Behati won’t be indulging anytime soon, she and Adam are proud partners of Calirosa Tequila, a unique fusion of Mexican spirit and California style.

The boozy products are made in Jalisco, Mexico, by a family-owned distillery dedicated to producing high-quality tequila.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel looked breathtaking in a figure-flattering silver dress that hugged her body as she held up a Calirosa espresso martini.

While Behati often promotes Calirosa on her personal social media page, this jaw-dropping snap was shared on the brand’s Instagram.

The caption included a link to the website with an irresistible offer of 20% off any product.

While Behati and Adam are currently awaiting the arrival of their third bundle of joy, it seems this may not be their last rodeo.

During a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said, “I do … want five kids. We’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there’s no limits to it.”