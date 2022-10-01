Becky G wows in neon green cutout dress

Becky G looks stunning posing for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie Nelson

The Mexican-American singer Becky G recently attended the 29th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards and she looked fluorescent (literally).

She slayed the red carpet wearing a neon green cutout dress with long sleeves by the brand Dundas.

Fashion fans recently saw model Alexis Ren wear a similar one except hers was shorter and black.

The dress had a lace-up detail that went from her left thigh, up to her stomach, revealing a matching bra top.

The very top was twisted and holding both of the long sleeves together.

Becky G wore her long dark hair down and was styled in soft loose waves. Her makeup was very natural, yet glammed up, and a natural gloss made her lips shine.

Becky G shines for the red carpet

To accessorize this look, Becky G wore a lot of silver diamond rings, making this look a little more formal but still very sexy.

The singer posted some pictures on her Instagram, which now has almost 34 million followers, of this night and all the people she encountered at the event.

She posed next to Ozuna and Christina Aguilera, as well as many other talented artists.

Every year the event honors the most popular songs, albums, and performances in Latin Music. Becky G showed appreciation for the fun time she had that night in her post’s caption.

Becky G and her rise to fame

Becky G is now a recognized name in the music industry. But it took her a lot of effort to get to where she is now.

She lost her home in the 2008 financial crash. When she spoke to Teen Vogue about her career and struggles, she recalled feeling embarrassed for having her lunch taken away because her family didn’t have enough money.

The 25-year-old also told the story of how she would be bullied by some classmates because she was a child actor. She didn’t graduate high school and at only 15 years old she became the sole provider for her family.

Ever since then her life has taken a huge turn for the best. Even though her education was never finished at school, she gains a lot of knowledge from books and her life on the road.

Becky G has released not one but seven Billboard Hot 100 hit singles, both in English and Spanish, and has collaborated with artists like TINI, Anitta, Zayn Malik, and Bad Bunny.