Becky G looks incredible wearing big hoop earrings and contact lenses. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

The singer Becky G is not only great at music but also great at fashion.

Not long ago she stunned in a neon dress for a red carpet, and also wore a plunging blue corset top for a show.

This shows what an amazing style she has as well as how much she likes to show it off on her social media.

Becky G posed sat down on a couch and gave her fans an incredible example of a summer-to-fall transition look.

She put on a classic white button-up shirt. However, she left it unbuttoned so that the white bra she was wearing underneath could be seen.

This made the singer look extra sexy.

Becky G shows off her physique in miniskirt and open shirt

Becky G also showed off a bit of her legs by wearing a beige pleaded skirt with an included belt.

These clothing pieces on their own can be seen as a very minimalistic look, so she decided to add a small pop of color by wearing knee-high crocodile skin-looking boots.

She continued this fashion moment by also adding a pair of sunglasses in dark green as an accessory, as well as a silver and gold watch and some small hoop earrings.

Becky G talks about what it was like to work with BTS member J-Hope

The 25-year-old’s music has evolved so much in the last few years. And collaborations are a big part of her career. She has had a few of them with big artists like Anitta, TINI, and many others.

Not long ago, Becky G collaborated with J-Hope, who is a member of the loved K-pop band BTS. This collaboration was a trilingual hit titled Chicken Noodle Soup and was performed for the first time ever at Lollapalooza this year.

The singer told Teen Vogue about this incredible collab, “We were one of the first to do Korean, Spanish, and English. It’s really bad**. I’m so happy that it happened the way it did. To this day, it’s one of those, ‘I see you, you see me, and even though we may not necessarily have the deepest conversations, we get it’ [relationships].”

This song earned Becky G and the J-Hope a top 10 on the Digital Songs Sales chart, as well as also peaking at No.81 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Listen and watch the official music video for Chicken Noodle Soup by J-Hope and Becky G on YouTube.