Becky G stuns in sheer underwear for SKIMS

Becky G looks beautiful in bold eye makeup look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Singer Becky G stunned for the new SKIMS campaign.

The 25-year-old shared a set of pictures in celebration with being a part of Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line.

Becky G posed for the camera wearing different types and shades of underwear.

The singer started with a brown bra and sheer nude shapewear shorts that hugged her body perfectly.

The next photo showed her wearing a black underwear set that matched her long straight dark hair and revealed her dragonfly tattoo.

Her makeup remained the same throughout the shoot — very minimal with fresh clean skin and nude lips.

Becky G models in underwear for SKIMS shapewear line

She also rocked another brown set, this time with an elastic bra, as well as a beige set that adorned her curves perfectly.

Becky G shared a set of pictures from this campaign showing her excitement on her Instagram account, which now has 33.6 million followers.

She captioned this post, “Ahhhh I’m part of the @SKIMS bra campaign amongst so many incredible people 📸 As I like to say, show it don’t hide it 🤭🤍 .”

As Becky G’s caption says, you can get all the pieces the singer is wearing starting this September 26 only on SKIMS’s official website.

Becky G talks about her new album

Back in 2014, Becky G released her song Shower, which entered the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This song attracted a lot of new eyes to be on her and ears to listen to her music.

In 2017 she released her single Mayores, which appeared to move her in a different direction musically. Now, Becky G has seemed to have found the perfect balance between her Mexican-American roots.

Earlier this year, the singer released her latest album, Esquemas. She told the Recording Academy this new album is very different from her first, Mala Santa, which came out in 2019.

“I think I’m different. I have always been someone who thrives off of learning, and who loves the concept of growth. But when you’re actually experiencing growth, it’s quite painful sometimes. […] And for me, I think it only made me better as an artist. It made me more in-tune with myself,” she said.

In Esquemas, Becky G collaborated with other great artists like Karol G and Natti Natasha, as well as worked with Elena Rose, a songwriter known for working with big artists like TINI, Selena Gomez, and Rauw Alejandro.

Ten years after she was first signed to RCA Records, Becky G is now expressing herself a lot more through music and seems ready to tour the world.