Becky G poses in a form-fitting bright floral pantsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Florals? For fall? It may be autumn now, but singer Becky G looked like a spring vision in a floral pantsuit this week.

The Latina pop singer showed her affinity for a bold print with her recent look.

Becky looked pretty in pink and red and proved florals can be an all-year-round look.

The brunette beauty wore her curly long locks down as she turned her head and posed for the camera.

The 25-year-old stunned in the matching fitted suit jacket and wide-legged suit pants.

Becky reposted a video of herself on her Instagram story for her 34.1 million fans. She flipped her hair and twirled to show off the full ensemble.

Becky G shows off in a floral suit

Becky’s bold pantsuit featured large, bright red and pink flowers alongside bunches of smaller yellow flowers. The pattern was set against a bubble gum pink background.

Becky G poses from behind in a floral pantsuit. Pic credit: @iambeckyg/Instagram

Two white buttons fastened in the front so that the jacket fit her curves perfectly.

Becky wore a simple necklace and dangling earrings. She tagged her hair stylist, Aldo EK, who also shared a picture on his Instagram page.

The famous singer had on shiny pointed pink heels to complete the look.

The performer is no stranger to the chic pantsuit look. She recently rocked a silky purple suit for a GQ Mexico shoot and looked beautiful with a smokey eye.

Becky G’s beauty line

Last year, the actress seemed to follow in beauty mogul Kylie Jenner’s footsteps and founded her own beauty line, Treslúce Beauty by Becky G.

The makeup line is not only gorgeous and more affordable than some other major makeup brands, but Becky’s line is also vegan and cruelty-free.

Becky wanted to honor her Mexican heritage and culture with her beauty line as well, so many of the products are made with Latinx-sourced ingredients.

The former CoverGirl spokesperson sells everything from bright lip kits to glittery eye kits in her exclusive line. One of the newest items in the Treslúce collection is plumping lip gloss.

Becky often launches limited edition releases of various Treslúce palettes like the new Midnight Deseos Shadow Palette available now.

The collection is available online, but Treslúce has also partnered with Ulta Beauty to sell the brand’s products in their stores as well.