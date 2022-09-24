Becky G stuns in busty brassiere and miniskirt

Becky G looks beautiful with big lashes and glossy lips. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Becky G looked amazing in a blue busty brassiere.

The Mexican-American singer’s style keeps getting better and better, and she made sure to remind us of that in a set of newly shared pictures.

She showed off her curves by wearing a beautiful silk blue corset that hugged her body perfectly.

She paired that with a simple but chic black miniskirt.

To add a little extra touch, she put on a pair of sheer black tights and opted for some low-heel platform boots, allowing her to move and dance around easily on stage.

For accessories, Becky chose a couple of silver necklaces and rings.

Her makeup matched the color of her corset, as she put on a metallic blue eyeshadow, adding a nude glossy lip to combine it all together.

Becky G posted some pictures on her Instagram account with over 33 million followers, to show her gratitude for the amazing time she had the whole performing in Spain.

She captioned this post, “Gracias Bilbao. Los amo. También quiero dar un shout-out a mi equipo. Don’t know what id do without y’all. Me siento muy MUY agradecida.”

Becky G talks about her career

Becky G’s career started back in 2011, when she began posting song covers online.

Ever since then she has grown a lot, not only of age but also in a musical sense. She has worked with important artists like Bad Bunny, David Guetta, and J Balvin, among others. Not long ago she collaborated with Natti Natasha for her successful single, Sin Pijama.

Her song Shower was the one that brought a lot of attention and spotlight to her, but Becky G has changed so much since that pop era. She has been vocal about how the songs and music in general back then didn’t connect with her on a personal level, and she felt like she was singing someone else’s music.

She told Variety, “I think back to when it would’ve been an artist’s downfall to experiment with so many sounds on the same album, because you’d get accused of not ‘knowing’ your sound or who you are as an artist. I started to feel free when I started singing in Spanish — it’s always been one of my biggest fears.”

Early this year she released her second Spanish studio album, Esquemas. In the album, she made sure to sing about and in the language that makes her feel more empowered and herself.