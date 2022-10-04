Becky G stuns in a skimpy bikini for National Boyfriend Day

Becky G made sure to appreciate her boyfriend on National Boyfriend Day. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Becky G knows how to celebrate National Boyfriend Day! She took to social media to show off some steamy photos of her and her long-term boyfriend Sebastian Lletget.

The Mayores singer posted a photo of the two of them kissing on a yacht, overlooking the sea. Becky G, who has never been too shy to show skin, was shown sitting on her boyfriend’s lap in a tiny orange bikini.

In her Instagram story, she wrote a heartfelt caption to her boyfriend Lletget saying “Yes, it’s a made-up holiday and no I don’t care if you hate them. Happy national boyfriend day to the love of my life, my future baby daddy, my best friend, my partner, and my handsome a** boyfriend. Just an excuse to show you off and share my love for you.”

The lovefest didn’t stop there Becky G continued to post adorable photos of her beau Sebastian.

She added a cute photo of him overlooking the sunset on the same yacht and continued her message to her boyfriend.

“Thankful that by your side I’m inspired to find every rainbow after every storm life ends. You inspire me, I miss you so much.” She ended the day by posting two more photos with the caption, “now I’m just showing off.”

Becky G and her boyfriend are going five years strong

According to an interview with ET, the two met while Becky G was filming a movie. The two met in Los Angeles, even though at the time pop star was based in Vancouver. The couple currently lives together, but due to their schedules don’t see each other as much as some would think.

“He’s a soccer player, I’m an artist, so we’re constantly in and out. We live together but basically, last year [we] only saw each other 10 percent of the year,” she explained to ET.

Sebastian Lletget is a pretty interesting guy



For those not familiar with sports, Sebastian Lletget is an American soccer star. Raised in San Francisco by Argentinian parents, he always showed his talents as a soccer player.

Lletget played for the United States under-17 residency program, and then would later graduate and would be recruited to play for West Ham United International Academy, and make a big move from the United States to England.

Today, Lleget, 30, is a midfielder for Major League Soccer club FC Dallas as well as plays for the United States national team. When he’s not on the field people could find him posting pictures with his family, girlfriend, or even working on his YouTube channel.