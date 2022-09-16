Becky G stuns braless in thigh-skimming LBD for Carolina Herrera fashion show

Becky G was a hit in her revealing dress for a glitzy fashion show. Pic credit: @iambeckyg/Instagram

Becky G looked simply stunning as she attended the Carolina Herrera fashion show in a thigh-skimming LBD.

The singer went braless as she posed for cameras at the glitzy event in New York City.

She smiled coyly for the photographers while clutching a purse to her side.

Her revealing outfit exposed her shoulders and long tanned legs.

Her jet black hair was worn up, with a few loose strands framing her face.

Becky looked relaxed and happy as she joined some of fashion’s top stars.

Becky G attends the Carolina Herrera fashion show at the Plaza Hotel in NYC. Pic credit: VEGAN / BACKGRID USA

Becky G and J Hope’s dance challenge

In 2019 Monsters and Critics reported how Becky teamed up with BTS star J Hope for the song Chicken Noodle Soup.

The pair also issued fans a Chicken Noodle Soup Challenge for the wacky dance they did with it. The dance challenge was issued minutes after Becky G and J Hope released the tune.

The song went on to get millions of streams.

Jared Leto’s eccentric fashion show outfit

Becky isn’t the only one to have been causing a stir on the fashion circuit recently.

Morbius star Jared Leto turned up in a multi-colored smock for the Zero Bond party during New York Fashion Week.

Jared sported a flowing Gucci outfit with a floral body and bright yellow, blue and white sleeves. Underneath, he wore silk orange leggings above sandals and neon pink socks. He topped it off with a baseball cap and necktie while a man-bag was slung over his shoulder.

It’s sure to have made him stand out at Zero Bond, an exclusive social club for the rich and famous. However, the actor looked perfectly at ease as he was snapped, strutting his way to the glamorous gathering.

Jared had previously turned up to the Morbius premiere in a sheer top and leopard print coat.

The 50-year-old actor hit the red carpet in the rockstar look with co-star Adria Arjona in Mexico City. He completed the outfit with black pants and shiny gold high-heel boots.

Jared let his hair flow as he added amber-tinted large sunglasses as he held hands with his co-star as they posed for photos.

Adria stunned in a low-cut black dress with thin straps over her shoulders.

The beautiful Puerto Rican actress wore black heels with ankle straps and painted her nails black, rocking stud earrings as an accessory.

Oscar-winning actor Jared plays Dr. Michael Morbius in the lead role, opposite Ajorna, who stars as his fiance, scientist Martine Bancroft.

Morbius is the latest film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.