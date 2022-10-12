Becky G shows off her legs in hot pink leather mini dress

Becky G looks dazzling in metallic eyeshadow for a red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Becky G is one artist who gives you chills with their powerful and empowering music and presence.

She has released singles that have reached high numbers on the Billboard Hot Latin Song chart as well as charting in countries like Spain, El Salvador, and Chile.

But besides her musical talent, she has proven to her fans what a fantastic style she has over and over.

This time she posed for the camera with her tongue out in front of white tiles holding a bottle of a Patron tequila bottle covered all the way in silver diamonds.

Her outfit was the main focus of this shared picture.

Becky G put on a plunging hot pink mini skirt with silver dots all over it. The dress adjusted to the singer’s curves perfectly and made her legs look toned and miles long.

Becky G wows in pink leather dress and poses with tequila bottle

But she didn’t stop there. She protected herself from the elements by wearing a matching leather jacket with zippers on the sleeves and long strips hanging from them.

She kept this whole pink moment going by also matching her eyeshadow to her outfit. The rest of her makeup looked fresh and glammed up.

The Mexican-American singer accessorized this look with a pair of silver earrings, as well as some rings adorning her fresh and classy manicure.

This picture was posted to her Instagram Stories where she tagged the tequila brand.

Pic credit: @imbeckyg/Instagram

Becky G talks about her new album

Becky G released incredible hits like a collaboration with Karol G titled Mamii earlier this year. This song peaked at number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. She has also collaborated with other big artists like Argentinian singer Tini, and musical icon Christina Aguilera.

The 25-year-old released her second studio album Esquemas in May of this year.

She spoke with Interview magazine about this new chapter of her musical era and many other topics. When asked about what she hoped fans took away from this new album she said, “I hope it leaves them inspired. I’m turning a new leaf in my life. I feel both more grounded and more uncomfortable than I’ve ever been. […] I want this album to tell people that it’s okay to just exist—that is enough.”

You can now listen to the 14 tracks on Becky G’s latest album Esquemas on all music platforms.