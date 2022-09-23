Becky G shows off her amazing physique in tight bodysuit

Becky G looks gorgeous smiling for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Becky G left everybody breathless in newly shared pictures.

The Mexican-American singer has been on fire lately posting pictures around Spain.

This time she posed for the camera wearing a tight black bodysuit that elongated her legs and let everybody admire her incredible physique.

To add some oomph to her simple black bodysuit, she made sure to add another layer to this outfit by putting on a big shiny brown coat.

To keep this brown moment going, she chose some transparent sunglasses with black borderlines.

Her dark long hair was shining and curled, falling flawlessly over her shoulders.

Becky G stuns in black bodysuit

She accessorized this look by putting on some silver chains of different sizes and a pair of silver earrings.

Through her glasses, we could see bold eyeliner and her lips had a pretty brown nude color.

The singer shared two pictures on her Instagram of this look and captioned them, “Nothing like some 🎞 pics 🖤.”

Becky G talks about her music evolution

Becky G started her music career early on by teaching herself how to play the guitar, as well as writing her own music.

However, she blew up after her song Shower came out. In an interview with Variety, Becky G said she feels conflicted about the song.

“Shower was like [someone saying], ‘OK, here’s the demo — now sing it.’ And I was like, ‘Sure! Whatever I gotta do.’” She also recalled the moment when she realized the song was “bigger than her” after she saw a group of girls her age singing along to the song and then realized the artist behind it was just a couple of meters away from them.

Becky G recently released her album Esquemas, where she sings in Spanish, as well as collaborating with other Latin artists. The 25-year-old claimed she has a better relationship with the songs from this album because they come from “a place of empowerment” as well as the fact that she was way more involved in the creative process.

Esquemas is the second Spanish-language studio album from Becky G, following her previous called, Mala Santa, and was released early this year. The album debuted at number 85 on the U.S. Billboard 200, reached the Top 5 on the Top Latin Albums, and even better, a number 1 on the Latin Pop Albums.