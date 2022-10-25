Becky G shows off abs on stage while performing with Karol G

Becky G looks incredible in extra-long, fake lashes, a full face of makeup, and nude lips. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Mexican-American singer Becky G recently stunned on stage next to another incredible singer and performer, Karol G.

Becky is mainly known for her addictive music, making her fans want to get up and dance all night.

Karol G invited her to perform on stage with her and unite their powerful voices.

The singer was wearing a black crop top that allowed her to show off her incredibly toned stomach.

She layered this with a cropped black hoodie with green lines on the sleeves, adding a small pop of color to the outfit, and the phrase “Arctic Cat” in the middle of her chest.

She also put on a black miniskirt with a tiger plastered on top of an orange square. Becky was definitely going for a very edgy vibe here.

Becky G and Karol G unite forces for a powerful performance

For footwear, she opted for a pair of black leather platform boots so that she could move around on stage easily.

Her long, dark hair was styled straight, and she accessorized with a pair of big silver hoop earrings and a sparkly microphone.

On the other hand, Karol G wore a silver, shimmery, long-sleeved bodysuit with a big cutout on both sides of the waist.

She paired this with beige leather pants with more diamond decorations and cutouts traveling down from her waist.

Becky shared some pictures of the two Gs sharing the spotlight on her Instagram, as well as sharing a behind-the-scenes shot.

She captioned this post, “It’s The Real G’s babyyyy @karolg cuándo una está ganando, todas estamos ganando. 🫶🏽 Proud of you sis. Gracias por la invitación.”

Becky G in Juicy sweatpants

It is not new information that Becky knows how to dress and what clothing pieces fit her body and style.

The 26-year-old singer put on a matching black velvet set that gives off early 2000s vibes.

She put on a jacket with the word “Juicy” bejeweled on the lower back and on the back of her sweatpants from the Juicy Couture line.

This time she styled her long black hair in a voluminous and curly ponytail, making sure she left some pieces out in the front to frame her face.

For accessories, she opted for some rectangular black Balenciaga sunglasses, a silver ring, small hoop earrings, and some diamond necklaces.

Needless to say, there is not a single outfit Becky can’t pull off.