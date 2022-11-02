Becky G looks gorgeous in sharp eyeliner and nude lips for Variety’s 2022 Power Of Young Hollywood Celebration. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Mexican-American singer Becky G continues to keep her fans guessing with her latest striking looks.

Not long ago, the singer was seen on stage next to Karol G wearing a fun and electric casual outfit. Despite having to wear comfortable outfits when she is performing, she also knows how to dress up.

She recently did just that for Cosmopolitan Indonesia.

In one of the pictures, she was seen wearing a beautiful cutout dress with braided borders in a gorgeous violet color that made her curves the center of attention.

Her dark hair was slicked back into a ponytail and also braided and decorated with small flowers as she posed in the middle of a garden.

But of course, she couldn’t miss wearing a showstopping outfit, which is why she chose a strapless dress with a big sparkly bow at the center of her chest.

Becky G wows in Versace lime green outfit for Cosmopolitan Indonesia

The dress was a powerful shade of blue, made of a silky fabric with a cutout portion right in the middle of her torso. She kept her makeup very soft, yet her skin looked fresh and her lips glossy.

Becky posted photos from his shoot on her Instagram and captioned the post, “We couldn’t pick just one cover so we made a few. Thank you so much @cosmoindonesia.”

She rocked the signature Versace jewelry with a big gold chain as a necklace and bracelet, as well as big coin earrings.

The Shower singer could be seen wearing a plunging lime green Versace leather top that she matched to a pair of tights with a sparkly emerald miniskirt overtop.

Becky G is no stranger to this brand, however, as she wore a beautiful purple minidress for the brand’s parade in Milan, Italy not too long ago.

Becky G shows Vogue her fitness and lifestyle routine

The 25-year-old singer has a busy life, that’s for sure. Yet, she still found a free day in her schedule to spend with Vogue and show her fans what it is like to be her for 24 hours.

Becky showed Vogue that she typically starts her day by doing a little bit of exercise and keeping herself healthy.

While she was in New York City, she did a few fun things such as attend a boxing studio, go shopping, have dinner, and even try out some salsa classes.

Watch the full video of Becky G spending 24 hours with Vogue above.