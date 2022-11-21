Becky G looked stunning as she graced the AMAs. Pic credit: @iambeckyg/Instagram

Becky G did a bold rendition of the classic little black dress we all know and love for this year’s American Music Awards.

While on the red carpet Sunday night, she wore a velvet black minidress that showed off the star’s toned legs. The gown featured a one-shoulder sleeve that was covered by a black bow and an attached satin train that pooled to the floor.

The Ram Pam Pam singer paired her dress with black open-toe heels to add to her small frame.

To accessorize her award show attire, she had on silver earrings with black evening gloves that went perfectly with her dress.

The raven-haired beauty put her hair in a high bun and left her curtain bangs out to frame her face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The singer kept her makeup simple with neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

Becky G stuns in a black dress at the American Music Awards. Pic credit: MediaPunch/BACKGRID

Becky G aims to infuse her culture into her makeup line, Treslúce Beauty

Becky G has always looked good, so it’s no surprise that she started her makeup line, Treslúce Beauty.

While talking to Remezcla, she explained how she has been enthralled with beauty routines since she was a child. Her mother would let her experiment with makeup as a little girl, which became another way for her to express herself.

When coming up with the name Treslúce, she explained it was a combination of the Spanish words “tres” and “luz.” Tres was picked to represent Becky’s lucky number three and luz is another word for light.

When fans look at the packaging, it’s easy to notice that the words are written in both Spanish and English, and Becky G incorporated that intentionally.

“I’m Spanglish speaking, there’s no one or the other, it’s both of them,” she told the publication. “Instead of it feeling like an identity crisis, it feels like a superpower, that I want more of our youth to be able to lean into.”

Becky G looked elegant as ever at the Latin Grammys

With award season upon us, Becky G is making sure she is a contender for every best-dressed list. She showed up with her boyfriend Sebastian Lletget in an elegant ball gown.

The black dress had floral jewel-toned designs all throughout the ensemble. The songstress’s dress featured spaghetti straps and an A-line fit to complement her small waist.

To accessorize the outfit, she wore long jeweled earrings and black mesh evening gloves.

She wore her long hair down in a low half-up half-down style.

Her makeup looked gorgeous as well with dark eyeshadow and pink lipstick.