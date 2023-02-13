Becky G flashed a dazzling smile while donning a gorgeous look in Manhattan.

The singer rocked an extravagant minidress with a bright, elaborate floral design that would stand out in any crowd. It featured long sleeves with puffs going from the shoulders to the elbows.

Becky elevated her look with shiny platform heels in dark blue that accentuated her height and the shape of her muscular legs. She held a small shiny purse with the same dark blue color.

The actress accessorized her look with silver hoop earrings, necklaces, and a silver ring. Her nails were long and pointed with a french manicure.

Killer makeup can enhance any look, and Becky went all out. Her hair was tied back so her makeup could do most of the talking, with rosy red cheeks, pink gloss across her lips, and perfect eyeshadow with long lashes.

The 25-year-old star’s overall look was extravagant and exceptional for the most stylish ensembles.

Becky G shines in a floral minidress. Pic credit: Ulices Ramales/BACKGRID

Becky G is stunning to promote her beauty line

Becky is a successful singer and actress, and she’s used her success to launch other brands she’s passionate about. The Shower singer took to Instagram to promote her beauty line, Tresluce Beauty, by Becky G.

She looked absolutely on par to promote beauty — as she was drop-dead gorgeous. She donned cat liner paired with shimmery gold eyeshadow and defined brows.

Her cheekbones were brought out by rosy blush, and her lips stood out with pink lipstick and a darker lip liner. When it comes to all things beauty-related, Becky certainly knows what she’s doing.

Tresluce Beauty sells a variety of makeup, including lipsticks, glosses, blush, and eyeshadow.

Becky captioned her post, “Cali Girl getting ready for Calibash.” She tagged Tresluce Beauty in the post so that her fans could learn more.

Becky G glitters in gold

It’s no secret that Becky’s makeup is always on point, and she has impeccable taste in fashion to match it. She rocked a shiny gold pantsuit that gave her power and pizazz all at once.

The artist amplified her outfit with gold platform heels that perfectly matched the suit and gave her some extra height. She accessorized simply with a golden ring, so her suit was the loudest piece.

Her dark locks fell in perfect waves down her shoulders and to her waist. Her makeup contrasted the bright look with dark purple eyeshadow and deep plum lips.

She worked her angles and ended the post with a runway-like walk through her kitchen.