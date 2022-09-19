Becky G in plunging neckline stuns during NYFW

Becky G showed off her skin in a plunging outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Becky G took the plunge as she bared her chest in a brand new photo.

The singer wore a black tuxedo-style blazer with a plunging neckline and embellished collar in the picture uploaded to Instagram.

Her gorgeous dark locks were tucked behind one ear, revealing large silver earrings which dangle and catch the light.

She looks off to the side, showing off some beautiful sultry make-up as she poses for the camera.

A hand can be seen around the jacket’s collar, teasing viewers as she rocks the braless look.

Looking like a runway model, she let her fans know she was headed to New York Fashion Week as she captioned the photo “NYFW 🖤”

The iconic event is held in February and September every year, giving fashion lovers a peek at their favorite designers’ upcoming collections.

In another photo uploaded to the Instagram post, the singer shows off her curves as she wears a white and silver glitzy dress that clings to her incredible figure.

The pictures are a hit with her fans as the post receives almost 700k likes and numerous comments complimenting the star on her look.

Emojis are popular in the comments, with the fire and heart-eyes icons appearing from many of her followers.

Pic credit: @iambeckyg/Instagram

Becky G wows in thigh-skimming LBD for Carolina Herrera fashion show

The pop singer recently wowed onlookers in another little black number as she attended a Carolina Herrera fashion show.

The singer looked happy as she posed for cameras at the glitzy event in New York City, wearing a sparkly black mini-dress.

She smiled at the photographers while holding a chic clutch bag to her side.

Her revealing outfit exposed her shoulders and long tanned legs.

Her jet black hair was worn up, with a few loose strands framing her face.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Patricia Schlein/AdMedia

Josie Canseco attends star-studded Saks Fifth Avenue bash

Becky wasn’t the only star to go braless for the fashion event, as model and influencer Josie Canseco also rocked an open blazer look.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Josie shared a daring look she sported the revealing outfit for an event at Saks.

Looking glam in the dark blazer, her gorgeous blonde locks were styled in a loose wave as she smiled with glossy lips and lined eyes.

She wrote on the IG story, “thank you @saks,” and added black heart and prayer emojis.

Pic credit: @josiecanseco/Instagram

The event took place at L’Avenue overlooking Fifth Avenue, boasting a star-studded guest list, with stars including Nicky Hilton Rothschild, James Harden, and Delilah Belle Hamlin.