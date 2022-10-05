Becky G goes braless in silk suit

Becky G poses on the red carpet for The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week in New York City. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

The Shower singer Becky G has stunned once again for a magazine photoshoot.

She looked stunning for a recent issue for GQ Mexico. The singer went shirtless underneath a ripped purple bodysuit that matched perfectly with her silk suit jacket, as well as the pants she was wearing.

Of course, she kept that purple theme going and matched some big platform heels to the outfit.

She accessorized with a pair of big gold hoop earrings and some rings adorning her fresh nude manicure.

Her dark hair was styled in very loose waves to the side. Her quite fierce-looking stare was softened by her gorgeous makeup, and she finished off the look with a nude glossy lip.

The official Instagram page of GQ Mexico posted several pictures of the singer looking fabulous.

Becky G looked amazing in multiple outfits for photoshoot

In another photo, Becky G posed wearing a white textured top tied with a knot in the middle. Her hair was in a messy bun this time, with a loose front piece framing her face.

Moving onto a more classy and sophisticated look, she kneeled down wearing a blue and white blazer and some high white platform heels.

She then changed into a white t-shirt and put on a bold brown lip to have a lollipop while wearing a pair of metallic, futuristic glasses and some big green heart earrings.

Becky G talks with GQ Mexico about her lyrics

Becky G may have started singing pop in English, but the 25-year-old has moved on from that kind of music.

Not long ago, she released her album Esquemas, which was in Spanish and included some big collaborations as well. Her lyrics expressed her confidence and were backed by fun and upbeat music.

In a recent interview, she talked about the controversy behind the lyrics of some of her songs, including Mayores and Sin Pijama. According to GQ, Becky G has been criticized for her sexualized lyrics.

The singer touched on this subject of gender discrimination, remarking that the way a woman decides to dress, act, say or not say, as well as how she handles her career, should have the same respect as if she were a man who wants to express himself through music.