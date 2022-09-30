Bebe Rexha stuns in strapless pleather dress

Bebe Rexha wowed in a red pleather look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Bebe Rexha was red hot as she posed in a pleather dress in a new image shared with fans.

The singer/songwriter’s incredible curves were accentuated as she rocked a little red number in her latest upload.

Posting to Instagram Reels, Bebe sported a red patent pleather minidress in the set of images which were looped to her recent song release with David Guetta, I’m Good.

The dress was strapless in a fiery shade of red, with elaborate ruching detail on both sides from top to bottom.

A large rose constructed from the same material sat front and center at the top of the dress, adding a feminine touch to the daring outfit.

The figure-hugging dress clung to Bebe’s curves, showing off her incredible shape.

The singer opted for a dainty pair of black heeled sandals with some silver detailing, and she wore a black choker around her neck, which was tied in a knot and fell down the front of her dress.

Her blonde locks were styled in a loosely fastened updo, with her bangs framing her face, which was beautiful with neutral makeup and a heavily lined lip.

Pic credit: @beberexha/Instagram

The star was in Vegas attending JBL Fest, a weekend of live music featuring artists including Doja Cat, Martin Garrix, and others.

She captioned the post, ” #JBLFEST Was such a blast! @jblaudio.”

Bebe Rexha gets down on all fours in skintight pleather suit

The Meant To Be singer shared more images from her time at JBL Fest on her Instagram, sharing a racy snap with her 10.7 million followers.

The post shows Bebe on all fours on top of a pool table dressed in a skintight pleather catsuit that hugged her incredible curves.

Bebe rocked some graphic eyeliner, and her platinum blonde tresses were styled with volume at her dark contrasting roots.

A glitzy choker necklace adorned with a large, diamond-encrusted square provided a perfect finishing touch to the look, perhaps inspired by Catwoman.

She captioned the post, “Whatever happens at JBL FEST stays at JBL FEST @jblaudio,” tagging the legendary entertainment brand.

Uploaded as part of a photo set, followers got an inside look at the photo shoot, seeing Bebe’s hair and makeup team working their magic on the stunning star.

Bebe Rexha also looks like a goddess in a blue catsuit

Bebe dazzled in another sensational catsuit in the video for her latest single, I’m Good, this time in a stunning shade of electric blue.

The suit showcased her voluptuous curves, and she offered a peek of her toned arms thanks to the outfit’s cutout detailing.

Her hair was styled in a funky updo, and her makeup was flawless as she rocked another graphic eyeliner look.

Captioning the post, “Love this look from the “I’m Good” music video. 💙.” the singer looked incredible.