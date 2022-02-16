Bebe Rexha stuns in makeup free selfie while wearing a bikini on the beach in Hawaii 

Bebe Rexha is gorgeous in a makeup-free bikini selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Bebe proved that she looks just as good without makeup as she does wearing it.

Bebe Rexha treated fans to a series of makeup-free bikini pictures showing off her toned abs and legs.

Bebe shared her makeup-free bikini selfies on her Instagram page in celebration of Valentine’s Day, which she celebrated on the sandy beaches of Hawaii.

Bebe Rexha posts makeup-free bikini pictures on Instagram

In the shots posted from Hawaii, the singer was soaking wet and makeup-free.

The first picture featured a soaking wet Bebe in a selfie. She wore a red floral bikini top, a gold chain link necklace with a red heart, and bright pink nails.

The second picture showed the view of Bebe from the sandy ground, as the singer was on her knees; she wore sunglasses and a coverup over her floral bottoms. The third and final picture revealed the singer barefoot under a beach shower as she looked off into the distance.

The caption said, “Happy Valentine’s Day from Hawai’i love you”

Pic credit: @beberexha/Instagram

Fans and commenters showed support, including Paris Hilton who commented with a heart-eyes emoji.

Bebe works hard on her body

Bebe Rexha works out for her physical fitness and mental health; the singer says exercise helps her anxiety. Along with trainer Jeanette Jenkins, Bebe switches up her fitness routine.

She says, “One day we’ll do yoga; one day we’ll do Pilates. We can run one day or box, which is my favorite. When I go to different places, I’ll try to run or go to the gym—or I’ll take cycling classes or boxing classes wherever I am. And I deal with my anxiety by working out.”

Bebe isn’t only into exercising, she also strives to maintain a healthy diet, “I don’t deprive myself. I just don’t think that’s fun. I can be very clean. When I try to be healthier, it’s no bread; no cheese or dairy, except in coffee; no sauces.”

The Meant To Be singer is all about balance and enjoys a pizza once in a while.

Bebe Rexha will mentor on the new season of American Idol

Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan will return to American Idol later this month, with the help of two new mentors.

Bebe Rexha and country star Jimmie Allen will serve as mentors for the new season of American Idol. Rexha made a guest appearance on season 16 of American Idol, singing with contestants.

Caleb Hutchinson & Bebe Rexha Duet Her HIT SONG “Meant To Be” – Just WOW! | American Idol 2018

Watch this video on YouTube

American Idol season 20 premieres on February 27 on ABC.