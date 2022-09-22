Bebe Rexha stuns braless in plunging LBD for music drop

Bebe Rexha continues to make waves in the music industry. Pic credit: @beberexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha wore sizzling attire to promote the music video of her new single with David Guetta, I’m Good (Blue).

Bebe filmed the music video in Ibiza and wowed in several ensembles.

One of the music video outfits included a plunging little black dress.

The song samples A Decade in Blue (Da Ba Dee) by Eiffel 65.

Fittingly, Bebe also wowed in a curve-hugging blue ensemble with blue gloves.

The I’m Good music video is out now and has already garnered millions of views.

Bebe Rexha is fierce in little black dress

Bebe Rexha shared a clip from her music video with her 10.7 million followers.

In the snippet, Bebe dances in a car and throughout a home as she mouths the words to her song.

She captioned the post, “I’m Good (Blue) Music Video with @davidguetta is OUT NOW!!!!”

Bebe wore her LBD in the video and shared another video while striking fierce poses in the black ensemble and highlighting her curves.

The little black dress featured a plunging neckline that went down to her torso and a sheer mini skirt bottom with a black strap over her abdomen.

Bebe accessorized the dress with trendy mirrored sunglasses, rings, a silver necklace with a B pendant, and a purse on her shoulder.

The singer wore her blonde locks up in a chic messy bun as she posed with her hands on her hips.

She captioned the post, “Baddest.”

Bebe Rexha rocks all-blue outfit

Bebe also stunned in blue, sharing photos in one of her cool outfits from the music video.

Posing in a tight latex material, Bebe wore a body suit with a blue turtleneck tank and formfitting blue pants.

She completed the look with long blue fingerless gloves.

Bebe’s blonde hair was placed in a unique updo, and her makeup included an intricate blue and black eyeliner design and rosy cheeks.

Bebe completed the look with a French trip manicure and large silver earrings.

She captioned the post, “Love this look from the “I’m Good” music video. 💙.”

Other gorgeous shots from the music video included a view of the ocean, Bebe on a white yacht, and wearing black gloves with her little black dress.

Bebe also posed in a steamy silver bikini in the pool and wore her blue body suit while performing in front of a large crowd with David Guetta for the music video.