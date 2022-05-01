Bebe Rexha shows off ‘strawberry kiwi’ bikini

Bebe Rexha smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Bebe Rexha is sending out strawberry and kiwi energy while sizzling in a skimpy bikini. The singer and body positivity warrior stripped down to a stylish swimwear look for some weekend chill yesterday, also inviting her Instagram followers along for the ride.

Bebe, 32, looked confident as she rocked a fun crochet-knit bucket hat to dress up her bikini, with the photos only captioned via fruit emoji.

Bebe Rexha shows off stunning curves in bikini snaps

Lounging around on her front as she topped up her tan under blue skies, the blonde wowed sending out foxy vibes in a plunging green bikini top. Bebe showcased her toned shoulders and some cleavage, but the photo wasn’t too provocative.

Rexha accessorized her look via her checkered pink and red hat, also donning sporty shades, plus showing off rings and a mean French manicure all tinted pink.

Next up came fun as Bebe removed her shades and stuck out her tongue, pulling a bit of a Miley Cyrus. The Meant to Be singer closed her gallery with an indoor selfie, here holding her shades and sending out come-hither vibes.

A strawberry and kiwi emoji greeted fans in the caption.

Rexha has made headlines throughout her career for refusing to conform to Hollywood skinny norms, even choosing to normalize healthy bodies and revealing her highest weight to have been 165 pounds.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bebe Rexha says standards in Hollywood messed her up

“Ever since I was little, I’ve been thicker,” she told Health. “When I first got signed to one of my deals, my managers were like, “Are you ready to get into boot-camp shape?” I was like, “Sure! What does that mean?” They told me to lose 20 pounds, and it kind of messed me up. I went through a point of really not liking myself, and I still have my moments—but I just started trying to be nice to myself and doing things every day.”

Noting times when she was lighter, but not happier, the Say My Name singer added: “I see pop stars who are super thin. I could definitely get there. I’ve done it before, where I was 120-something pounds—and I was just miserable. I was always cold, never eating; I had no a**.”

Also known for revealing Hollywood pressures to be thin have been Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift and actress Jennifer Aniston.