Bebe Rexha shows off incredible curves in a bathroom bodysuit selfie

Bebe Rexha turns up the heat in the bathroom. Pic credit: @beberexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha gave a perfect pout in recent photos while wowing in all black.

The talented singer-songwriter’s latest shares show her accentuating her curves in a form-fitting ensemble.

Bebe has amassed lots of followers throughout her career.

She currently boasts 10.7million followers on Instagram.

While many of Bebe’s social media posts are music related, she also likes to strike poses in stylish outfits.

Fans loved her latest share as she snapped mirror selfies in the bathroom.

Bebe Rexha shares stylish post after being ‘bullied’

Bebe Rexha took to Instagram to share a set of two photos.

In the first photo, Bebe posed with a sultry pout as she stared at the camera in black on black.

Bebe wore a curve-hugging black bodysuit and stretchy black pants. She accessorized the look with a purse and a sparkling ‘B’ necklace.

Bebe let her signature blonde hair hand down as it perfectly framed her dolled-up face.

In the second photo, Bebe snapped a picture showing more of the outfit.

Posing in front of a bathroom mirror, Bebe placed one hand on her side and the other on her phone while showing a peek of her hips and chest in the black bodysuit and pants. Bebe also had black sunglasses on her head for the sizzling selfie.

While Bebe looks great in the photos, it appears she didn’t initially want to post the pics and was perhaps pushed by others to share the snapshots.

Bebe captioned her post, “Was bullied into posting this.”

Bebe Rexha’s fans react to her post

Bebe’s friends and fans expressed being glad that someone urged her into posting the pics as they marveled over her beauty.

Beauty YouTuber James Charles wrote “Bullying works,” with another writing, “Glad they pushed you cuz you look [fire emojis].”

Pic credit: @beberexha/Instagram

One commenter wrote, “Just killing,” and another fan complimented Bebe’s accessories, writing, “I love ur ‘b’ necklace.”

Other comments included, “Beautiful,” “I love you Bebe, excited for the song premiering on Friday,” and “well this post made my entire day so thank u to whoever made u post this.”

Pic credit: @beberexha/Instagram

Bebe continues to make music after having had lots of success in the industry as both a singer and songwriter.

She has written songs for artists such as Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Iggy Azalea, Nick Jonas, Tinashe, Bella Thorne, and Eminem.

Bebe’s song Me, Myself, and I peaked at number seven on the US Billboard Hot 100.