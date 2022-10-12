Bebe Rexha shows off hot pink bra under sheer shirt for Valentino moment

Bebe Rexha posed in a stunning ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Bebe Rexha wowed her fans as she enjoyed a “Valentino moment” in a hot pink bra and sheer shirt.

The I’m a Mess singer posed for a series of snaps in the revealing ensemble.

In two of the pics, Bebe stared sensuously at the camera as she framed her head with her pink gloved hands.

A second snap saw her standing before curtains in long pink trousers and the sheer shirt and bra, which fully showed off her curves.

In a final shot, Bebe added an oversize pink jacket to the outfit, which was completed with a silver necklace and sparkling pink earrings.

Sharing the series to Instagram, Bebe told her 10.7million followers, “A little @maisonvalentino moment.”

Bebe Rexha’s riding the wave of success

Bebe has been on a roll of late with her I’m Good (Blue) collaboration with superstar DJ David Guetta hitting the top of the charts around the world. The song is a reworking of a 1999 hit for Eifel 65.

Bebe has released two hit albums, Expectations in 2017 and last year’s Better Mistakes.

And she has racked up a huge following on Instagram, where she frequently posts revealing snaps that show her fun and racy side.

Monsters and Critics told how she posed in a pleather suit on a pool table for one shot that set pulses racing.

The sizzling snap saw Bebe on all fours with pool balls scattered around her as she pouted in the skintight outfit, which perfectly showcased her sensational curves.

The picture was taken during the JBL Fest in Las Vegas.

And Bebe captioned her post, “Whatever happens at JBL FEST stays at JBL FEST.”

Bebe also gave her followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the shoot with another snap of her in make-up.

Bebe Rexha wows at MTV Vidoe Music Awards

Monsters and Critics also told how Bebe had been the center of attention at the MTV Video Music Awards after donning a black dress with a thigh-high slit.

Bebe, who was a presenter at the glitzy event, wore a classic Vivienne Westwood design which was cut open on one side to show off her tanned and toned leg.

The outfit also had a plunging neckline and clung to her sensational figure.

The star looked stunning, but she admitted on the red carpet that her look came with some drawbacks.

She said, “I have a corset on right now that I can feel my ribs. They’re hurting.”

But she at least had a solution to the pain, adding, “Maybe I’ll have a drink or something.”